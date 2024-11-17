Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The victim of a Corby murder was made the subject of a domestic violence protection order in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman murdered and put in the boot of a vehicle was under the protection of a court order designed to protect victims of domestic violence.

The Northants Telegraph can reveal that Harshita Brella was previously the victim of domestic violence and in early September, was made subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The order, which only lasted 28 days, banned the perpetrator of the violence – whom we cannot currently name for legal reasons – from visiting her workplace.

Harshita Brella was found dead a vehicle in Ilford. She lived in Skegness Walk, Corby. Image: National World

He was prevented from molesting her, from threatening violence, or intimidating, harassing or pestering her. He was also told not to encourage or instruct others to contact her in any way.

The order was served by Northamptonshire Police and implemented by magistrates. No formal charges against the same man have since been recorded by the court. He was released following the court hearing but ordered to pay the full costs.

Police last night confirmed Harshita’s identity and said she was just 24 ‘with her whole life ahead of her.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have been at Skegness Walk and Sturton Walk in Corby for several days, as well as the site where her body was found in a vehicle Ilford.

Skegness Walk, Corby, where police were at Harshita's former home yesterday. Image: National World

Northamptonshire Police have made a mandatory self-referral to the IOPC after what they described as ‘previous contact’ with Harshita.

They said last night that she had likely been murdered by someone ‘known to her’ and that they believed there was no wider risk to the public.

DVPOs are court orders made at the request of the police to stop a perpetrator of domestic abuse from contacting victims in the interim period between suspicion being raised and a charge being laid. A breach is an arrestable criminal offence.

Anyone who has any information that could help detectives bring Harshita’s killer to justice, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 24000678713.