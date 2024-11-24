A14 near Kettering flooded with motorists advised to avoid travel in Storm Bert

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 19:30 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 19:42 BST

Motorists have been urged to avoid travelling tonight as rain from Storm Bert floods roads.

Drivers on the A14 have reported traffic at a standstill east and westbound, on the major route near Junction 3.

An alert from Highways England warned of ‘congestion’ eastbound between junctions J2 Kelmarsh and J3 Rothwell, and westbound between junctions J6 and J2.

One driver described conditions as a nightmare.

The A14 this evening (Sunday) /UGCThe A14 this evening (Sunday) /UGC
The A14 this evening (Sunday) /UGC

They said: “The A14 is a nightmare and at a stand still in many places." Adding: “Be careful on there. Luckily people are being sensible and considerate.”

“We’re only able to attend incidents where life is at risk – please only call 999 where this is the case.

"With the storm forecast to continue overnight, please only travel if you really have to – the best place to be is safe and dry indoors.

The A14 is at a standstill at Junction 3 Highways EnglandThe A14 is at a standstill at Junction 3 Highways England
The A14 is at a standstill at Junction 3 Highways England

“If you do have to travel, make sure you drive according to the conditions – slow down and leave larger gaps between you and the vehicle in front and avoid driving through standing water – even a small amount is enough to wreck your engine.”

The A43 Corby bypass from the Uppingham Road roundabout to the Stanion roundabout is currently closed northbound (5.30pm).

Two major roads into Corby are impassable this evening after Storm Bert brought severe rain and winds to Northamptonshire.

The A427 Oakley Road has been shut for most of today after a tree was brought down near the Spread Eagle.

Cars are this evening becoming trapped near Tresham College on Oakley Road. People should avoid using this route immediately. Police have now closed the road (6.30pm).

