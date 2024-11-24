Major roads into Corby are impassable this evening and much of the town is under water after Storm Bert brought severe rain and winds to Northamptonshire.

The Oakley Road has been shut for most of today after a tree was brought down near the Spread Eagle.

Cars are this evening becoming trapped near Tresham College on Oakley Road. People should avoid using this route immediately. Police have now closed the road (6.30pm).

Some people in the past few minutes are reporting flood water coming into their homes.

Cars stranded on Oakley Road, Corby. Image: Emma Louise Stacey

And this evening flood water from the fields is lapping onto the A6003 between Caldecott and Rockingham as the road becomes almost impassable.

Uppingham Road is also flooded at the BP Roundabout, and Oakley Road at the Lloyds Road junction is also heavily flooded, along with routes throughout Corby.

The A43 between Corby and Kettering is passable, but only just, and it’s best to avoid the route.

Rockingham Hill has a torrent of water running down it and it is impossible to use the road.

Oakley Road / Gainsborough Road at the Lidl junction. Image: Emma Louise Stacey

Danesholme is also facing major flooding and a power cut has put the streetlights out.

The Gainsborough Road area is under water, in particular at the Lidl end to Hazel Leys roundabout, which is completely blocked. The Elizabeth Street / Cottingham Road junction is also flooded. Rockingham Road at the Studfall Avenue junction also has deep water flooding across the road.

The A4300 at Little Oakley is now almost impassable after the Harpers Brook burst its banks.

Roads from Corby to Desborough are also blocked.

Church Street is flooded at its junction with Oundle Road in Weldon. Image: Linsey Carson

Both Sykes Court and Velbert House, homes for older people, are flooding.

The Old Village is completely under water. The Environment Agency issued a flood alert for the brook in the village at 5pm but most of the area was already experiencing flooding by then. The flood warning area included Chapel Lane, The Jamb, Tunwell Lane, Boon Walk, Meeting Lane, Waterside Lane, Stanion Lane, The Grove and Geddington Road.

The Willow Brook at Weldon has burst its banks and parts of the village are under a foot of water.

Some areas of Rothwell are also affected.

The BP Fourways roundabout in Corby as flooding hits the town. Image: Submitted

The A14 is now severely congested Eastbound and Westbound between junctions 2 and 6. Delays of 20 minutes are to be expected.

East Midlands Railway said at 6.40pm that all trains for this evening between Nottingham and Derby and St Pancras are suspended, including services through Kettering.

You can check for rail disruption here.

Buses are also severely disrupted across Corby. Stagecoach diversions due to earlier flooding are also now being hit by extremely long delays.

In the south of the county, the A5119 at Spratton has extremely deep standing water. Cottesbrooke is also badly affected.

The A509 at Glenvale Park in Wellingborough is also now flooded.

Northamptonshire Police are advising people to only travel if they really have to, and to check routes before they set off.

More follows.