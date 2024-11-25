Pictures of flooding in Corby area after Storm Bert leaves trail of destruction

With several roads closed due to floodwater and abandoned cars including Oakley Road and Collingwood Avenue.
Floods also hit houses after water rose up through drains into homes as sewers were inundated last night (Sunday, November 24).
It is nearly four years since the last major floods hit the area on Christmas Eve 2020.
Aftermath of Storm Bert as clean-up begins
. Photo: Alison Bagley
Storm Bert left homes and roads flooded across north Northants Photo: Alison Bagley
Storm Bert left homes and roads flooded across north Northants Photo: Alison Bagley
Storm Bert left homes and roads flooded across north Northants Photo: Alison Bagley
