Pictures of flooding in Corby area after Storm Bert leaves trail of destruction

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:58 BST
People across north Northants have been counting the cost of Storm Bert that brought torrential rain and floods.

With several roads closed due to floodwater and abandoned cars including Oakley Road and Collingwood Avenue.

Floods also hit houses after water rose up through drains into homes as sewers were inundated last night (Sunday, November 24).

It is nearly four years since the last major floods hit the area on Christmas Eve 2020.

1. Aftermath of Storm Bert as clean-up begins : Aftermath of Storm Bert as clean-up begins

. Photo: Alison Bagley

Storm Bert left homes and roads flooded across north Northants

2. Aftermath of Storm Bert as clean-up begins : Aftermath of Storm Bert as clean-up begins

Storm Bert left homes and roads flooded across north Northants Photo: Alison Bagley

Storm Bert left homes and roads flooded across north Northants

3. Aftermath of Storm Bert as clean-up begins : Aftermath of Storm Bert as clean-up begins

Storm Bert left homes and roads flooded across north Northants Photo: ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY 077516 : Alison Bagley

Storm Bert left homes and roads flooded across north Northants

4. Aftermath of Storm Bert as clean-up begins : Aftermath of Storm Bert as clean-up begins

Storm Bert left homes and roads flooded across north Northants Photo: ALISON BAGLEY PHOTOGRAPHY 077516 : Alison Bagley

