Poppies fans go wild after Kettering Town FC beat Northampton Town FC in FA Cup

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 23:34 BST
Kettering Town FC fans have celebrated their team’s win at local rivals Northampton Town in the FA Cup.

It’s the first time the Poppies have beaten the Cobblers in the competition – and it took extra time to get the result.

At the final whistle, fans, who had been cheering the Kettering team throughout the game, were delirious with pride.

Here’s our picture special to mark the occasion – a 2-1 to the Poppies.

