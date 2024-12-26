Boxing Day Squirt picture special as Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters battle across Geddington Ford

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 26th Dec 2024, 15:55 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 22:02 GMT
Hundreds of spectators have risked a possible soaking to watch the traditional Boxing Day 'squirt' – a battle between Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade and Northants Fire and Rescue firefighters.

The annual squirt between two teams uses high pressure hoses to squirt a barrel slung on a cable over the River Ise in the best of five rounds.

After a stirring renditions of Christmas songs from the Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade, teams were greeted by guest of honour Lord Charles Scott before heading to the River Ise.

Crowds cheered on Geddington’s crew of volunteers as they were beaten in a hard-fought fight against Northants Fire and Rescue who by three ends to two.

1. Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade annual 'squirt' : Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade annual 'squirt'

