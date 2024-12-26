Boxing Day Squirt picture special as Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters battle across Geddington Ford

The annual squirt between two teams uses high pressure hoses to squirt a barrel slung on a cable over the River Ise in the best of five rounds.

After a stirring renditions of Christmas songs from the Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade, teams were greeted by guest of honour Lord Charles Scott before heading to the River Ise.

Crowds cheered on Geddington’s crew of volunteers as they were beaten in a hard-fought fight against Northants Fire and Rescue who by three ends to two.

