Residents in the North Northants Council area face changes to some bin collection days that have been moved over the festive season.

Household waste and recycling centres will be open to accept extra bags of rubbish, garden waste - as collections are suspended - and batteries.

Here's what's happening in each area:

Corby

Black bin collections that would have been on Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day) are now on Saturday, December 21.

Recycling bins that would have been collected on Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day) are now on Monday, December 23.

Black bin collections that would have been on Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day) are now on Monday, December 30.

Recycling bins that would have been collected on Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day) are now on Friday, December 27.

Black bin collections that would have been on Wednesday, January 1, (New Year's Day) are now on Monday, January 6.

Recycling bins that would have been collected on Wednesday, January 1, (New Year's Day) are now on Wednesday, January 8.

Black bin collections that would have been on Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day) are now on Saturday, December 21.

Recycling bins that would have been collected on Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day) are now on Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) or Friday, December 27.

Black bin collections that would have been on Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day) are now on Monday, December 23.

Recycling bins that would have been collected on Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day) are now on Monday, December 30, or Tuesday December 31 (New Year’s Eve).

Black bin collections that would have been on Wednesday, January 1, (New Year's Day) are now on Friday, January 3.

Recycling bins that would have been collected on Wednesday, January 1, (New Year's Day) are now on Tuesday, January 7.

East Northants area

Monday, December 23 now Saturday, December 21.

Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) now Monday, December 23.

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day) now Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve).

Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day) now Friday, December 27.

Friday, December 27, now Saturday, December 28

Monday, December 30 – no change.

Tuesday, December 31 (New Years Eve) – no change.

Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) now Thursday, January 2.

Thursday, January 2 now Friday, January 3

Friday, January 3 now Saturday, January 4.

Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) – no change.

Wednesday, December 25 (Christmas Day) now Monday, December 23.

Thursday, December 26 (Boxing Day) now Saturday, December 28.

Friday, December 27 – no change.

Tuesday, December 31 (New Years Eve) – no change.

Wednesday, January 1 (New Year’s Day) now Saturday, January 4.

Thursday, January 2 – no change.

Friday, January 3 – no change.

There is a two-week garden waste collection break from Monday, December 23. The service starts again on Monday, January 6.

Residents with a garden waste subscription can recycle their Christmas trees in the garden waste bin. Alternatively they can be taken to a Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Recycling bins can be used for clean wrapping paper that is not foil/plastic coated, Christmas cards with embellishments or glittery decorations removed, plastic tubs and metal tins for chocolates, sweets and biscuits, cleaned foil mince pie trays scrunched into a ball and flattened cardboard and plastic to save space.