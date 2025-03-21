All five Ryan Burton murder defendants in dock together for first time to plead not guilty

The men accused of killing Ryan Burton in Kettering have all appeared together in court this morning for the first time.

All five men – Ace Hill, 18, Keiton Underwood, 20, Cameron Williams-Ferguson, 24, Kyle McSkimming, 23, and Connor White, 25 – were at Northampton Crown Court before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC today (Friday, March 21).

They all stood as charges of murder and robbery were formally put to them for the first time.

All confidently replied ‘not guilty’.

Ryan Burton, of Corby, was murdered in Kettering in January. Image: Facebook.

They are accused of killing Ryan Burton, 34, who is originally from Corby, during an attack in Spring Rise on January 10. He died in hospital six days later with his mum at his side.

Families of some of the defendants were in tears as the men – all in tracksuits aside from Williams-Ferguson, who wore jeans and a t-shirt – were brought up from the court cells. The judge had to switch the hearing to a larger court to accommodate ten barristers alongside multiple other legal representatives, police officers and those in the public gallery.

The court’s listings manager was in court to help the judge find a suitable date for trial. Several other high profile trials are taking place at Northampton this summer, which means the larger court rooms will likely already be in use in the months before the expiry of the defendants’ custody time limits.

A date for trial was set for the end of September unless an earlier date can be found.

The wide-ranging police investigation into Ryan’s murder is still under way.