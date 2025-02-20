Kettering stabbing victim Ryan Burton died with his mum by his bedside, inquest hears

Ryan Burton, who died after an attack in Kettering. Image: Ryan Burton / Facebook

An inquest has been opened into the death of Ryan Burton, who was stabbed to death in a Kettering park last month.

The 34-year-old was attacked in Spring Rise Park in Kettering on January 10. Despite the best efforts of medics, he died six days later in University Hospital Coventry, the major trauma centre that serves Northamptonshire.

This morning (Thursday, February 20), coroner Anne Pember opened and adjourned an inquest into Ryan’s death.

Northampton Guildhall heard that his mum Diane had stayed with her son during his time in the hospital, and remained with him as his condition began to deteriorate.

Ms Pember said: “On 16 Jan she was at the bedside of her son, him having been attacked on January 10.

"He deteriorated and she remained with him when he died at 5.02pm on January 16.”

A forensic pathologist reported that Ryan’s death was as a result of systemic sepsis and cardio vascular insufficiency as a result of ‘multiple sharp force injuries.’

Ryan’s body has now been released to his family so they can arrange his funeral. The full inquest was set to resume in August, although this will be subject to criminal proceedings that are under way.

Three men, Keiton Underwood, Cameron Williams-Ferguson and Ace Hill, have been charged with Ryan’s murder and robbery and remain on remand awaiting trial.

The police investigation into Ryan’s death remains ongoing. Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the assault for offences including perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.