Rushden Lakes restaurant closes less than a year after opening

A food outlet at Rushden Lakes has closed its doors less than a year after opening.

However, it has been confirmed that the chain which serves Japanese inspired food has called time on this branch.

A Rushden Lakes spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “It is always disappointing when a brand closes its doors, but we would like to thank YO! Sushi for being such a valued part of Rushden Lakes.

"We’re committed to providing an exciting and varied offer and are in ongoing discussions with potential new customers.

"We hope to provide an update soon.”

YO! Sushi had the unit between Five Guys and Greggs in the West Terrace.

But despite its closure last month, Rushden Lakes still boasts more than 20 food and drink outlets for visitors.

YO! Sushi has been contacted for comment.