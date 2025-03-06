World Book Day 2025 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and across north Northamptonshire - all the best bits

From the evil Mrs Trunchbull in Roald Dahl’s Matilda, to classic characters from literature’s best brains such as Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat, the annual occurrence is always a fun opportunity to get creative.

Many will have had their outfit prepared months in advance, and others will have been made under the tightest of time constraints after being asked for a costume fit for the Met Gala just the night before.

We think parents and children have truly outdone themselves this year, and so to celebrate the hard work, we’ve put together a collection of some of our absolute favourites.

If you wish to send in your photos, email us at [email protected]

1 . World Book Day 2025 Your photos from World Book Day 2025

2 . Jodie Wright's child, from Wellingborough age 9 Jodie Wright put in the work for this amazing Diary of a Wimpy Kid costume. Impressive!

3 . Octavia and Bonnie-Rose from Studfall Infant School in Corby Octavia and Bonnie-Rose from Studfall Infant School in Corby

4 . Hogwarts Class of 2025 It's apparent that Harry Potter is still VERY popular, and we had so many wizarding world submissions, here are some of the highlights!