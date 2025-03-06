World Book Day 2025 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and across north Northamptonshire - all the best bits

From the evil Mrs Trunchbull in Roald Dahl’s Matilda, to classic characters from literature’s best brains such as Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat, the annual occurrence is always a fun opportunity to get creative.
Many will have had their outfit prepared months in advance, and others will have been made under the tightest of time constraints after being asked for a costume fit for the Met Gala just the night before.
We think parents and children have truly outdone themselves this year, and so to celebrate the hard work, we’ve put together a collection of some of our absolute favourites.
If you wish to send in your photos, email us at [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.