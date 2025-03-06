World Book Day 2025 in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Rushden and across north Northamptonshire - all the best bits

By William Carter
Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:38 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 17:04 BST
World Book Day is an opportunity for children all over the UK to celebrate their favourite stories, authors and characters, and kids all over north Northamptonshire have responded by dressing as some of their favourite book-based personalities.

From the evil Mrs Trunchbull in Roald Dahl’s Matilda, to classic characters from literature’s best brains such as Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat, the annual occurrence is always a fun opportunity to get creative.

Many will have had their outfit prepared months in advance, and others will have been made under the tightest of time constraints after being asked for a costume fit for the Met Gala just the night before.

We think parents and children have truly outdone themselves this year, and so to celebrate the hard work, we’ve put together a collection of some of our absolute favourites.

If you wish to send in your photos, email us at [email protected]

Part 2: Even more pictures from World Book Day 2025 in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden and north Northamptonshire

Your photos from World Book Day 2025

1. World Book Day 2025

Your photos from World Book Day 2025 Photo: User-Submitted

Photo Sales
Jodie Wright put in the work for this amazing Diary of a Wimpy Kid costume. Impressive!

2. Jodie Wright's child, from Wellingborough age 9

Jodie Wright put in the work for this amazing Diary of a Wimpy Kid costume. Impressive! Photo: Jodie Wright

Photo Sales
Octavia and Bonnie-Rose from Studfall Infant School in Corby

3. Octavia and Bonnie-Rose from Studfall Infant School in Corby

Octavia and Bonnie-Rose from Studfall Infant School in Corby Photo: Kirsty Pitts

Photo Sales
It's apparent that Harry Potter is still VERY popular, and we had so many wizarding world submissions, here are some of the highlights!

4. Hogwarts Class of 2025

It's apparent that Harry Potter is still VERY popular, and we had so many wizarding world submissions, here are some of the highlights! Photo: User-Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:CorbyKetteringWellingboroughRushdenNorthamptonshire
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice