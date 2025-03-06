Even more pictures from World Book Day 2025 in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden and north Northamptonshire

By William Carter
Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:36 BST
World Book Day has brought with it hundreds of creative costumes, with children all over the county using the opportunity to dress as their favourite fictional characters.

We’ve already seen plenty of pictures from schools across north Northamptonshire.

This morning we asked you to send in your pictures for World Book Day, and you responded with hundreds of submissions.

Some have been included in our first round-up, but given there were so many still yet to be included, we thought it was a good idea to follow it up with yet more of your impressive outfits.

From Spider-Man to Mary Poppins and everything in between, here’s more of our favourite World Book Day snaps as sent in by you.

We've had so many submissions for World Book Day 2025 that it's taken us all day to sort through. Thank you so much for sharing!

1. World Book Day 2025 in north Northamptonshire

We've had so many submissions for World Book Day 2025 that it's taken us all day to sort through. Thank you so much for sharing! Photo: User-Submitted

Lewis, age 9, as Luffy from One Piece

2. Lewis, age 9

Lewis, age 9, as Luffy from One Piece Photo: Georgia Mullally

The staff at Irchester Primary School got involved, with some very fetching costumes!

3. Staff at Irchester Primary School

The staff at Irchester Primary School got involved, with some very fetching costumes! Photo: Simon Anderson

Nate Hoffman as The Wild Robot

4. Nate Hoffman as The Wild Robot

Nate Hoffman as The Wild Robot Photo: Mark Williams

