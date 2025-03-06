Even more pictures from World Book Day 2025 in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden and north Northamptonshire

We’ve already seen plenty of pictures from schools across north Northamptonshire.

This morning we asked you to send in your pictures for World Book Day, and you responded with hundreds of submissions.

Some have been included in our first round-up, but given there were so many still yet to be included, we thought it was a good idea to follow it up with yet more of your impressive outfits.

From Spider-Man to Mary Poppins and everything in between, here’s more of our favourite World Book Day snaps as sent in by you.

1 . World Book Day 2025 in north Northamptonshire We've had so many submissions for World Book Day 2025 that it's taken us all day to sort through. Thank you so much for sharing! Photo: User-Submitted

2 . Lewis, age 9 Lewis, age 9, as Luffy from One Piece Photo: Georgia Mullally

3 . Staff at Irchester Primary School The staff at Irchester Primary School got involved, with some very fetching costumes! Photo: Simon Anderson

4 . Nate Hoffman as The Wild Robot Nate Hoffman as The Wild Robot Photo: Mark Williams