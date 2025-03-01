Corby man stabbed his pal of 40 years leaving him with ‘life threatening’ injury

Aaron Rodger, from Corby, stabbed a pal in the chest. Image: NW/ Northants Police

A court has heard the horrifying details of an attack launched by a Corby man on his lifelong pal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Rodger was at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (February 27) to be sentenced for stabbing his pal of four decades.

The court heard how Rodger, of Telfords Lane, Corby, had been drinking and was misusing prescription medicine when, following a disagreement, he took a kitchen knife and stabbed his friend in the lower part of his chest in August last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He caused extensive damage to vital organs and the victim ended up in a serious condition in hospital.

He developed an infection, had to have a chest drain inserted in surgery and was in hospital for 18 days.

Rodger, 47, admitted one count of grievous bodily harm without intent, and a more serious S18 GBH charge with intent was dropped.

He had a previous conviction for actual bodily harm.

Sentencing Rodger, Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said: “He was frightened for his life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that Rodger’s mental state had been poor, which is why the crown had accepted a lower charge of GBH without intent.

"Your mental state was not very well,” she said.

"This was clearly a grave and life-threatening injury.”

The maximum sentence would have been five years in prison, but Judge Lucking reduced this for Rodger’s guilty plea and he was given 32 months in prison, of which he will serve half.

She said that the probation service should look to support Rodger with his alcohol and drug isues during his period on licence after his release from prison.

Lead investigator, Detective Constable Lewis Patterson said: “Tackling serious violence remains a priority for Northamptonshire Police and so I am pleased to see Rodger handed this custodial sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is frightening about this case is the ease in which Rodger chose to pick up a knife when he didn’t like something his friend had said. Knives kill, and choosing to use one to settle a dispute could have fatal consequences.

“Our message to anyone who makes this choice is - when the anger of the heat of the moment has passed, could you live with the fact you have taken a life?

“We will continue working hard, not only to put people like Aaron Rodger behind bars, but also to continue raising awareness of the very real dangers of using a knife as a weapon.”