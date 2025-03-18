Kettering man jailed after crowbar incident

Tony Dean Warren has been jailed. Image: NW

A Kettering man has been jailed following a serious assault in St Mary’s Road.

Tony Dean Warren is now behind bars following the grievous bodily harm he inflicted on a man during an incident on December 5, 2024.

The 39-year-old was before Northampton Crown Court for sentence last week after admitting three serious offences at a previous hearing in January.

Warren, of Durban Road, Kettering, pleaded guilty to Section 20 grievous bodily harm as well as possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. The court heard he used a crowbar to unlawfully and intentionally threaten his victim in St Mary’s Road.

He was also convicted of driving his white Ford Transit dangerously during the same incident.

He was before Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane who jailed him for 27 months and banned him from driving for 25 months. He will have to take an extended driving test before he can drive again.

A three-year restraining order was also imposed to protect his victim.