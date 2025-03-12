Plans for 35 homes in Northamptonshire village approved despite objections

Plans for 35 homes on the outskirts of a Northamptonshire village have been given the green light by the council, despite receiving objections from members of the public.

North Northants Council (NNC) has approved the homes in Ringstead, off Raunds Road.

The site is currently partly occupied by industrial and agricultural style buildings made up of a horse feed factory unit and an associated farm shop fronting Denford Road, which closed in 2023.

The area to the rear of the buildings is comprised of fields and some hardstanding.

The council has approved plans for 35 new homes on the southern edge of Ringstead. Credit: Google

Applicant Paul Newman New Homes and Vale Farm Developments has permission to convert the site into a residential extension on the southern boundary of Ringstead.

In total, the plans received seven letters of objection and one in support of the proposals.

One person raised concerns about homes being ‘crammed in’ around Spencer Street and another said the extra households would cause ‘untold nightmares’ for parking in the area.

The development will consist of 35 homes, ranging from two to five-bedroom houses to one to two-bedroom apartments.

The site is currently partly occupied by Dodson & Horrell Ltd pet food suppliers buildings on the junction of Denford Road, Spencer Street and Raunds Road. Credit: Google

Across the new neighbourhood, there will be 74 parking spaces allocated to homeowners, as well as 14 on-street parking bays specifically for visitors.

The planning statements submitted on behalf of the applicant wrote: “The proposals positively provide a continuing extension of Ringstead village in a natural and logical progression where the architectural and landscape design has been developed as a collective whole.

“The scheme provides an efficient, well-connected layout that effectively integrates with its surroundings and employs architectural details and landscape features of an exemplar quality.”

Two new access roads will be built to turn into the housing estate from Raunds Road and Spencer Street.

Plans for the 35 homes. Credit: Paul Newman New Homes and Vale Farm Developments

The applicant must also deliver 40 per cent affordable housing on-site and pay financial contributions towards local libraries, health services and education contributions.

The plans were approved by NNC last week on March 4.