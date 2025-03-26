Predatory schoolteacher Robert Gould has been jailed for 26 years at Northampton Crown Court today (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On February 21, Gould, formerly of Wellingborough Road, Rushden, had been found guilty of abusing 19 boys at South End Junior School in Rushden in the 1980s – 14 of the boys suffered serious sexual abuse.

Sentencing Gould for 29 charges, His Honour Judge David Herbert told the 74-year old that he would serve consecutive sentences of 11 years, nine years and six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I have seen no evidence of remorse. I doubt you will ever be remorseful.”

Robert Gould /Northants Police

Some of his victims and members of the jury,who convicted him, had come to court to hear the two hour-long sentencing – there was nobody in the public gallery to support him.

Victim impact statements made by Gould’s victims were read to the court as the former teacher, wearing a charcoal grey jumper, used a headset to hear what effect his crimes had on them.

Listening attentively, Gould shook his head when his use of a condom and lubricants to commit a premeditated rape of one boy was mentioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victim after victim told the court the long-term effect of Gould’s crimes that they had been ‘ashamed’ and ‘embarrassed’ to tell anyone of the incidents as children, living with what had happened to them – saying nothing.

Paedophile teacher Robert Gould of Wellingborough Road, Rushden

Several victims – now in their 50s and 60s – said they felt extreme guilt for not speaking out, some saying in hindsight they could have prevented ‘life-changing’ harm to others if they had spoken out. That they been told to trust teachers – and Gould had betrayed that trust.

Witness A said: “He took my innocence away. He violated me. He was respected, he was a teacher and he abused his position.”

Another pupil, Witness B, had ended up on medication when he became ill after being abused. He said: “I went from being a happy boy to being someone who didn’t want to go to school. His influence on my life was disgusting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witness C said: “I was taught to trust adults. I blindly trusted that he had our best interests at heart. I have relived these incidents and my heart goes out to the other boys – I hope they get some closure.”

Another pupil said they had lived with a lifetime of anger, saying he had been ‘so vulnerable and defenceless’ and he was so mad at himself for not coming forward at the time.

He said: “I can’t seem to shake it from my mind.”

Another of Gould’s victims said the mental health long-term effect of what had happened was like a ‘demon’.

He said: “This ‘demon’ has been with me for years. I suddenly realised in an avalanche of emotion, he was the demon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One victim gave his statement in person, facing Gould across the court.

He said: “The actions of Mr Gould left a dark and perilous shadow over my life. The legal process won’t change anything that happened to me.”

The schoolboy Gould raped said he suffered from flashbacks and affected his life and relationship with his own children.

He said: “I have suffered a lot over the years. I have a lot of flashbacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was a child. I hope Gould realises that his actions have stayed with me for years.”

Gould had previously been convicted of abusing five boys in 1988.

The witness added: “If this had been dealt with properly in the 1980s I wouldn’t have had to suffer this.”

Gould’s catalogue of heinous crimes finally caught up with him when he was found guilty of 29 counts of sexual assault, including one of rape, perpetrated during a 16 year period through the 1970s and 80s when he worked at South End Juniors teacher and as a Methodist youth club supervisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had previously been convicted of abusing five boys in 1988.

Emma Cornell from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Robert Gould passed himself off as a respectable primary school teacher and church volunteer. Behind the outwardly respectable mask, he was a paedophile and a predator, constantly abusing boys in his care and seeking to commit increasingly serious sexual offences.

“Gould’s 16-year campaign of abuse wrecked the lives of these 14 people. They have come forward now and told their story and I hope that seeing their abuser revealed for what he truly is will be of comfort to them and help them rebuild their lives.”

Following the sentencing, an NSPCC spokesman said: “Gould used his roles as a teacher and church youth leader to gain access to children to sexually abuse them - devastatingly exploiting their trust in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It takes great courage to speak out against an abuser. And the sentencing of Gould for his horrific crimes shows us that no matter how long ago sexual abuse may have taken place, it is never too late to speak out, and people who are ready to listen and help. It is vital that all those Gould abused are able to access the support they need.

“Anyone who has concerns about a child's welfare or safety or wants information about support available for those who’ve suffered abuse, can contact our free and confidential helpline on 0808 800 5000 or by emailing [email protected].”