Teenager stabbed outside Wellingborough Tesco store

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:49 BST

A teenager has been stabbed outside Tesco Express in Cannon Street Wellingborough.

Police confirm this lunchtime that the teenager boy sustained a single stab wound to his chest as he sat on a bench outside the store at about 9.45pm yesterday (Thursday, March 20).

The boy’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, however he remains in hospital.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police: “At about 9.45pm on Thursday, March 20, a teenage boy sustained a single stab wound to his chest as he sat on a bench outside the Tesco store.

Police cordon around Tesco Express in Cannon Street Wellingborough/National Worldplaceholder image
Police cordon around Tesco Express in Cannon Street Wellingborough/National World

“A 17-year-old boy from Wellingborough has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.

“Detectives investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have either witnessed this incident or who may have any information, including dash-cam footage, which could assist them.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information

