Woman sexually assaulted by pervert co-worker at Corby Game store speaks out to protect others

Christie Wilson, who was sexually assaulted while she was working at Game. Image: Christie Wilson / National World

A brave woman who was sexually assaulted by a sick co-worker while the pair were on their own in the shop has spoken out in a bid to warn other women about him.

Christie Wilson was manager at Corby's now-closed Game store in Corporation Street when staff member Richard James assaulted her.

Now James, of Cross Street, Kettering, has appeared before a court to admit two sexual assaults and taking dozens of ‘upskirting’ photos – taking pictures up women’s skirts without their consent or knowledge.

Christie, who has waived her legal right to lifelong anonymity because she wants to ensure other women are protected, had employed James to work in the store six years ago. The pair became pals.

Richard James, of Cross Street, Kettering, has been given a suspended prison term for upskirting. Image: Facebook

But after the store closed for the evening in May last year, Christie had her back to James, 35, and she felt something touching her.

"I’d had a tag sticking out of my trousers and I thought he was tucking that in or something,” she said.

"I felt something poking me and I knew something was going on.”

Because Christie was alone in the building with James, she pretended she hadn’t felt anything in a bid to protect herself.

“I didn’t even finish my work,” she said.

"I pretended I had no idea and then made sure I was facing him all the time before I left.”

Christie asked bosses to review the CCTV and she was able to see the whole incident, which confirmed what had happened and further disgusting details about what James did.

They went to police who came out to interview Christie then searched James’s devices and found the upskirting photos.

He was charged with two sexual assaults and four counts of recording images under clothing without consent, which covered up to 40 upskirting photos he had taken between 2021 and 2024.

Christie added: "This isn’t a new thing for him. I’ve heard about another upskirting incident nine years ago in McDonald’s that he wasn’t prosecuted for.”

James appeared before a judge at Northampton Crown Court earlier this week where he was given a prison term of 18 months, suspended for two years. It means that if he offends again within two years he could be jailed.

He will also have to take part in 45 rehabilitation activity days and complete 200 hours of unpaid work. He was made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order which forces him to disclose any new relationships to the police as well as a number of other restrictions on his communication.

"I think the sentencing is a joke,” said Christie.

“It does not fit the crimes that have been committed over what we now know is the last three years.

"It is over now and I take solace in the fact this isn’t hanging over us anymore and we can get on with our lives, heal and breathe.

"Richard James took everything I knew from me, but now I’m stronger and wiser. I’ll never let him hurt another woman again.”

Christie, who has now started a new career, also thanked her family and friends for their unwavering support.