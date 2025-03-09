Photos from Kettering half marathon and 5k run - our picture special from Wicksteed Park

A total of 2,182 people signed up to participate – the majority (1,896) for the longer 13 mile countryside route – 286 took part in the 5km run through the town.

Winner of half marathon was Michael Aldridge from Northampton with a time of 1:13:06. Second was Callum Ely (1:13:15) and third was Ned Gilford (1:13:57).

Michael, 51, said: “It was brutally hilly and was hard work and a very difficult challenge. but it was really well supported.”

Kettering Town Harrier Casey Stevenson won the 5k run with a time of 16m11s, second was Uppingham School’s Ollie Hayward, with Corby runner Robert Dunne third.

Although Casey was running for Kettering, he’s actually from Corby.

He said: “It is nice that a Harrier won it. I’m really pleased. There were two or three hills – and it was nice going down hill.”

Organisers have confirmed the race will return next year on March 8, 2026.

