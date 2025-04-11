Large area of woodland cordoned off in Corby after 17-year-old boy seriously injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are on the scene of a serious incident in Corby this evening.

A large section of woodland between Jubilee Avenue and Westcott Way is taped off following the assault which happened at about 4.30pm.

Dozens of officers attended the scene alongside the air ambulance.

Scene guards are now blocking pedestrian access to the scene which is just off a pathway. A boy’s bike lying on the ground is the focus of much of the activity.

Police officers on the scene of the woodland incident in Corby. Image: NW

The area is expected to be restricted for some time to allow police to carry out forensic examinations.

Police say the injured party is a 17-year-old boy and that the assault was serious, although no more details were given about the nature of the incident.

They have appealed for witnesses to the incident. You can do this by calling 101, ringing Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by reporting online at www.northants.police.uk/ro.