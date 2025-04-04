Corby's headline-hitting warehouse campaigners ask for formal investigation into council's conduct over botched planning process

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People living in the shadow of a large Corby warehouse that grabbed international headlines after it was built next to their homes are calling for an investigation into the council’s handling of the issue.

Campaigners also say that the council should cover their legal bill they were ordered to pay after they took the authority to court.

MP Lee Barron also says he will intervene to urge the authority to waive the legal costs.

Residents living near the large warehouse on the former Weetabix factory site in Earlstrees Road took the council to court because it consulted the wrong street during its planning process.

Corby the former Weetabix site on the Earlstree Industrial Estate /Ian Bateman

The warehouse was already under construction when people living in Hooke Close realised just how large it was going to be.

By then, it was too late to withdraw permission and the warehouse was built as planned.

Local people went to the High Court to ask for a judicial review over the way in which the decision was made, but their claim was deemed to have come too late and the request was not granted.

Despite this, Mrs Justice Lang said NNC had ‘fallen well below the standard to be expected’ as a planning authority.

Now, with the council’s own complaints procedure expended, campaigners are asking the Local Government Ombudsman to hold their own enquiry into what went wrong. They are also appealing for the council to pay the claimants’ legal costs given its failure to follow its own planning processes.

Georgina Wallis was the official claimant during the court proceedings and was ordered to cover the council’s legal costs up to a limit of £5,000.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that the council had made serious procedural errors in its consultation processes including sending consultation letters to incorrect addresses, and incorrectly placing site notices, which resulted in locals not being made aware of the proposed developments in time to participate in the consultation process.

Despite this, the judicial review was dismissed on procedural grounds due to the timing of the application. No appeal was allowed.

Ms Wallis now faces significant legal costs, despite the fact her claim was driven by the council’s admitted errors in its handling of the planning process.

She has asked North Northamptonshire Council to cover the legal costs but it has not agreed to do so.

Locals have now written to the Local Government Ombudsman requesting an investigation. They say they believe the case raises important questions about the council’s conduct, its accountability, and ‘the fairness of imposing financial penalties on residents who were denied the opportunity to fully participate in the planning process’.

One concerned local resident stated: “It’s truly disappointing that, despite the court acknowledging the council’s errors, Ms Wallis has been left facing a significant financial burden.

"It feels like the council’s failings are being overlooked, and residents are paying the price for mistakes made by the very authorities that are supposed to serve them. The fact that an appeal has not been allowed only adds to the feeling of injustice.”

The group is also urging MP Lee Barron to intervene and support the ombudsman investigation.

Mr Barron said: “I’m writing to the chief executive to ask them to waive these legal fees.

"I’m absolutely fuming on behalf of these residents who woke up one morning with this warehouse built. They didn’t have their concerns appreciated at the time and now they’ve been told they’re going to be sent the legal bill.

"I’m hoping the council do the right thing.”

North Northamptonshire Council have been asked for comment.