Sunday league footballer kicked player in head during 'absolute brawl' following disputed off-side call at Northants game

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A footballer broke multiple bones when he kicked a player while he was on the ground during a Sunday morning football game between FC Phipps and Wellingborough Saxons FC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player was left needing an operation after his jaw was shattered and eye socket broken by Daniel Kightley during the match.

It came after the pair had both already been sin-binned, but ran back on the pitch after a large fight broke out among other players when a disputed off-side call was made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kightley, of The Drive, Wellingborough, was at Northampton Crown Court to be sentenced after pleading guilty to GBH.

Daniel Kightley was at Northampton Crown Court to face a GBH charge. Image: NW / Getty Images

The court was told that Kightley, 33, had been playing for Wellingborough Saxons FC at their away game against FC Phipps at The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School in Kingsthorpe.

Prosecuting, barrister Caroline Bray, said the match had been ‘fairly ill tempered.’

"It was only the first half and this defendant and another player were both sent to the sin bin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was an off-side call and there followed an altercation on the pitch. These men ran to join in with the altercation.

Daniel Kightley, from Wellingborough, at Northampton Crown Court as he was sentenced for GBH at a Sunday league football game. Image: NW

“It was described as an ‘absolute brawl’.

"The defendant ran across the pitch swinging punches as he went.”

The court heard the victim then stopped in front of the defendant who took a swing at the victim, and missed.

But the victim’s brother, who was also playing, was on the ground and while he was trying to help him, Kightley again swung a punch at him, this time hitting him in the ribs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then grabbed his face and took him to the ground ‘by force’ and kicked him to the head.

"Some people saw this happening and heard the victim scream,” said Ms Bray.

"The fight broke up and the victim was taken to Northampton General Hospital.”

X-rays showed he had a fracture to his left eye socket, with fat pockets protruding through to a hollow space in the jaw, as well as fractures to his jaw resulting in multiple bone fragments as a result of the kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also had a bloodshot eye and had to have surgery to fix all the bones back together.

The victim was unable to go back to work for some time and was left unable to play with his young children. He did not wish to provide an up-to-date victim personal statement to the court because he didn’t want to see the defendant again.

The offence took place in October 2022 but has taken more than two years to come to court after delays in the investigation. Kightley originally denied a S18 GBH with intent, and the prosecution accepted a lesser S20 GBH without intent which Kightley pleaded guilty to.

The court heard father-of-six Kightley had only three previous convictions including one for criminal damage committed just before the GBH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, advocate Dan Svoronos said: “It was a very heated football match. Spirits were running high.

"There were already some grievances between the parties. Mr Kightley didn’t intend to cause injury to anyone. He wasn’t in this mindset when he went to this football match.”

He said that his client had been unaware of the extent of the injuries when he was interviewed by a probation officer, who said in her report that Kightley was ‘minimising’ his actions.

Mr Svoronos said Kightley had, until recently, paid child maintenance through the means of his job as a fire protection installer. But he had recently had to stop working due to his very poor mental health and was now on universal credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said his client had learning difficulties and was a consumer of cannabis but ‘only drank alcohol when England were playing.’

Recorder Francesca Levett said that the offence was now of some age and that Kightley had not been in trouble with the law since it happened.

"It’s extremely fortunate that there was no brain damage or other graver injuries” she said.

Kightley cried as he was sentenced to 20 months in prison suspended for two years. He was ordered to complete 35 rehabilitation requirement days, 80 hours of unpaid work and will have to pay compensation of £187 to his victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kightley has already been banned by the FA from playing any organised football for five years.

The judge also imposed a five-year restraining order that means, even when Kightley’s FA ban is complete, he still cannot play in any game where the victim is also playing. He must also not contact him and must avoid any place where he believes he may be, including football matches,