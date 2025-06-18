Headteacher of 'outstanding' Kettering primary school to leave post as long-standing colleague takes on job

Greenfields Primary School in Kettering will be welcoming a new head next term but pupils and staff will be met by a familiar face in September.

Incoming headteacher is Mrs Claire Tyrrell-Smith, who has been at Greenfields for the past 11 years and is the current associate headteacher.

Greenfields Primary School community in Highfield Road will say goodbye to their current head, Mrs Sandra Appleby, at the end of the summer term.

Part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), during her tenure at Greenfields, the school has been rated as outstanding in all areas by Ofsted.

Mrs Claire Tyrrell-Smith new headteacher of Greenfield Primary Academy in Kettering /DRET

Writing to parents, Mrs Appleby said: “It has been a privilege to serve this wonderful school community, and I am incredibly proud of everything we have achieved together.

“Mrs Tyrrell-Smith has been a valued member of the leadership team for the past 11 years and has shown outstanding dedication, vision, and commitment to our school. She brings a deep understanding of our values and aspirations, and I have every confidence that the school will continue to flourish under her leadership.”

Mrs Tyrrell-Smith said: “I am delighted to be leading Greenfields and strengthen the foundations Mrs Appleby has already built, promoting excellence in education and securing the very best for all of our pupils.

Celebrating their 'outstanding' Ofsted - Greenfield Primary Academy in Kettering /DRET

“I would like to thank all of the team at DRET for their support and am really looking forward to taking over the leadership of our lovely community school.”

Simon Rose, director of primary education and deputy CEO at DRET, added: “We are delighted to welcome Mrs Tyrrell-Smith as our new head. She knows the school exceptionally well and I am confident of a smooth and seamless handover from one brilliant head, to the next.

“I would like to thank Mrs Appleby for all her hard work at Greenfields and wish her the very best in her new role.”