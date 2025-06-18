Paul Knight, the Burton Latimer man charged with the murder of his wife Isobella, has appeared via videolink before Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking at Northampton Crown Court today (Wednesday, June 18).

Family members sat in silence in the court supporting each other as Knight, 35, appeared on screen from HMP Peterborough, eliciting gasps and a shocked whisper of ‘oh my God’ from the public gallery.

Knight was wearing a dark green-grey t-shirt and matching elasticated jogging bottoms, his head shaved since his appearance in person at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday

He sat quietly at a desk, staring into the camera, with his hands clasped in front of him, twiddling his thumbs and jiggling his legs nervously during the hearing.

Knight of Donnington Road, Burton Latimer, was charged with murder and appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday, after his wife’s body was found at their home on Friday (June 13).

After saying ‘yes’ to confirm his name, Knight was told by Judge Lucking that he should use his time up to the next hearing to create his defence statement used for the trial.

Judge Lucking also told Knight that he would have to attend court in person for his next hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Darren Samat confirmed to the court they were still awaiting final results of a forensic post mortem – a preliminary post-mortem indicated Mrs Knight died as a result of applied pressure to her neck.

A pre-trial preparation hearing is due to take place at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, September 2.

When Judge Lucking remanded Knight into custody, he simply said ‘thank you’.