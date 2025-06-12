Wellingborough family among those thought to have been killed in Indian air disaster

A Wellingborough businesswoman and two members of her family are believed to have been among more than 200 who have been killed in a horrific air crash in India.

Raxa Modha, 55, from Wellingborough is said to be among those who perished in today’s Air India disaster.

She was the boss of an Indian food catering firm called Pooja Caterers.

It is also thought her daughter-in-law Yasha Kamdar and her tiny grandson Rudra Modha have been killed.

Raxa and Kishor Modha, from Wellingborough. Raxa had been in India with her husband Kishor, who returned there to live his last days in the place where he grew up. Raxa is believed to have died in today's Indian air disaster. Image: FB/ NW

Raxa had been in India as her husband Kishor had wanted to return home for his final days. He died there on April 26. His funeral had been due to take place at Highfield Road Community Centre in Wellingborough later this month. The couple had three children and one grandchild.

Raxa’s social media page confirms her recent trip to Ahmadebad and friends have begun to post their condolences. Mrs Modha is believed to have been returning home to the UK with her daughter in law and her grandson when the plane crashed just after take-off this morning. It’s not thought her son, who was in India, was on the plane.

Mayor of Wellingborough Raj Mishra said: “Today, my heart is heavy as I reflect on the devastating Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad this morning.

"The loss of 242 lives, including 53 British nationals, is a tragedy beyond words. Among those lost were Raxa Modha, infant Rudra Modha.. from our #Wellingborough community.

Raxa Modha is believed to have perished in the Indian air disaster today. Image: NW

"I extend my deepest condolences to their families, friends, and all those affected by this heartbreaking event. May their memories be a blessing, and may we come together to support one another in this time of grief.”

Prayers for the trio have been organised at Wellingborough’s Hindu Mandir tomorrow evening (Friday) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

A statement from the temple said: “It is with immense sadness that we acknowledge the devastating news of the Air India flight A1171 crash in Ahmedabad this morning. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this profound tragedy.

“We have learned with deep sorrow that some family members living in Wellingborough were among the victims. The loss of life is always a tragedy, and it is particularly poignant when it touches our own community so directly.

“We extend our sincerest condolences and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of all who perished in this horrific incident. During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts are with the families, and we offer our full support to those grieving.

A special prayer gathering will be held for all those who lost their lives in the tragic Air India flight A1171 crash. We invite you to join us in remembrance and solidarity.

"This will be a time for our community to come together, offer prayers for the departed souls, and extend our support to the grieving families. All are welcome.”

Jamna Wanza, a local Formula One journalist and influencer, said on social media: “So, so sad. My brain and my heart have been in bits today. This family is well-known in our community and in Wellingborough.

"I can’t believe it. My heard is with the family and all those who sadly lost their lives.

"Om Shanti.”

During Covid, Mrs Modha’s company arranged to supply hundreds of meals to hard-working Kettering General Hospital staff.

242 people were on board the Air India Boeing Dreamliner flight when it crashed just seconds after take-off into a residential area. All apart from one man, a Brit from Leicester, are thought to have died alongside many others who were living in the area.

More follows.