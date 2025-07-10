Witness appeal after fatal A45 collision between Wellingborough and Rushden

Detectives investigating a fatal collision on the A45 near Irchester are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

At around 5pm last night (Wednesday, July 9), Northamptonshire Police received a report of a vehicle in a ditch off the eastbound carriageway between the junctions for Claudius Way and Ditchford Road.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended and located a black Ford Fiesta car.

"Sadly the driver, a woman in her 40s, was confirmed dead at the scene.

"Investigators would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the car leaving the road or who may have relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage.”

A section of the A45 eastbound was closed for several hours while emergency services were at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000401299 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.