A45 closed between Wellingborough and Rushden due to serious collision

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 9th Jul 2025, 18:32 BST
A section of the A45 has been closed following a serious collision today (Wednesday, July 9).

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident which has led to the A45 being closed between Wellingborough and Rushden.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The A45 in Northamptonshire is closed eastbound between A509 (Wilby Way) and A5001 (Rushden) due to a serious collision.

"East Midlands Ambulance Service attended.

A serious collision has led to the closure of a section of the A45 between Wellingborough and Rushdenplaceholder image
"Northamptonshire Police and National Highways traffic officers remain on scene.

"The closure is expected to be protracted and in place for a considerable time.”

Drivers are being urged to find alternative routes or follow the diversions.

