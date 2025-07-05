Picture special as Kettering Carnival returns to town with colourful parade

The parade kicked off at midday, supported by hundreds lining the route from Stamford Road, through the shopping streets to the fun day in Rockingham Road Pleasure Park.

Parade participants walked, wheeled and rode through the streets on a two-mile route, cheered on by onlookers.

Returning after a five-year break, the long-standing fundraising event will once again support visually impaired residents in the Kettering area.

Taking part were local groups, businesses and charities including Kettering Mind, Kettering Wombles and Kettering Street Pastors.

Enjoying the fun were the 18-strong Lahnstein carnival court from Germany joining the Kettering Carnival Court – Queen Kira Fraser and Princess Sienna Rose Lawman taking pride of place at the head of the parade.

1 . Kettering Carnival returns with colourful parade : Kettering Carnival returns with colourful parade . Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

2 . Kettering Carnival returns with colourful parade : Kettering Carnival returns with colourful parade Kettering Carnival Parade returns to the streets of Kettering with colourful parade/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

3 . Kettering Carnival returns with colourful parade : Kettering Carnival returns with colourful parade Kettering Carnival Parade returns to the streets of Kettering with colourful parade/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales

4 . Kettering Carnival returns with colourful parade : Kettering Carnival returns with colourful parade Kettering Carnival Parade returns to the streets of Kettering with colourful parade/National World Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales