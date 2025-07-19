Residents in 'overcrowded' Northamptonshire village hit out at 'inappropriate and harmful' plans for new housing development

Residents of Earls Barton have expressed their frustrations after plans were submitted to build up to 250 new homes in the southern part of the village.

A planning application was validated by North Northants Council on July 11, having been submitted on behalf of Richborough Estates Ltd as well as landowners for the site - the Ward family, the Lloyd family and a Mr A O’Connor.

If approved, the development would sit to the south of Aggate Way and along Northampton Road and include provision for up to 250 new homes, a green space for recreational use and a mix of house sizes and types to ‘create a balanced and sustainable new community.’

It would be developed on space which is currently four fields, separated by field boundary hedgerows.

Residents have criticised the proposal on the grounds of parking, lack of amenities in the village, wildlife disruption, and the village being 'overpopulated'

A planning document states: “The proposals are underpinned by a strong understanding of the site and context to create a place that is locally distinct, well integrated with the village and embraces the best of local character. Provision of open space provides a new publicly accessible asset for southern Earls Barton and promotes health and well-being through opportunities for social interaction, informal recreation and play.

"The site will provide additional green space for the community. Looking to local precedents will be useful to identify existing uses and activities, and their relationship to built form.

“The surrounding context of Earls Barton has limited incidental open space.”

However, dozens have objected to the proposal, citing a range of reasons why it is unsuitable.

Northampton Road, where the housing development would be built Picture: Google Maps

One commenter said: “Earls Barton is already an overcrowded village and this new development does not appear wanted by the local community. The centre of the village is busy enough with the amount of traffic. More vehicles in the village would be a nightmare which is likely as new residents are likely to still drive into the centre.”

Another added: “New development can blur the lines between urban and rural areas leading to a loss of a village unique identity. “More residents mean more vehicles, potentially leading to congestion on already limited roads.

“This plan is on green belt land, its inappropriate and harmful, it should be safeguarded for the character of the landscape and prevent the loss of natural habitats for all species and hedgerows.”

‘A dangerous precedent for further sprawl’

In the Neighbourhood Plan (2011-2031), it is noted that in a preferred option consultation in October 2013, there was support for up to 250 dwellings between the Grange and the industrial estate, now referred to as The Wickets.

Many believe that this development has filled the village’s housing requirement until 2031, and the end of the 20-year neighbourhood plan, and so believe it is not suitable.

The neighbourhood plan, dated June 2014, notes that ‘small scale residential development within the village boundary, has and will continue to provide windfall development and will contribute towards housing needs and improve amenity for neighbours of derelict or redundant sites.’

It goes on to add: “These developments will be supported subject to the potential loss of amenity of neighbouring properties; through loss of privacy, loss of daylight, visual intrusion by a building or structure, loss of car parking, and additional traffic resulting from the development.

"Residents of Earls Barton accept that some housing development over the next 20 years is required to provide for local needs and also to accommodate for limited growth of people moving into the area as the village has done over previous plan periods. However, the community also values the compact nature of the settlement and village ‘feel’.”

For many, car parking has been a key concern as the village which dates back to the early Saxon period has been expanded on significantly in recent years.

Houses at The Wickets adjacent to Main Road, as well as the construction of Holdenby Lane just off Station Road, which began being sold in October 2017 have brought with it more people, and some believe the infrastructure in place cannot sustain more residents.

A commenter said: “The village facilities are already severely stretched. Schools, doctors, dentist are at full capacity. This will not help the already struggling elderly and young who desperately need these services. Parking is a major issue so this will make the village more dangerous and busy.”

Another adds: “250 houses is a lot of cars and a lot of children. Local facilities are already struggling to cope with the lack of parking, lack of school places, no NHS dentistry etc. “People will not walk to bring their kids to school, or to use the village shops and pubs they will drive. Where will they park? It's already congested with the limited parking spaces available.”

Some have also lamented the possible loss of countryside that would come with added development in Northampton Road, the village’s southwest corner, affecting the surrounding area’s natural beauty.

A further comment said: “The site lies outside the village boundary and forms part of the rural edge, contributing to the character and open setting of the village. Developing here would result in unnecessary loss of countryside and set a dangerous precedent for further sprawl.

"The proposal also threatens local wildlife habitats and would harm the outlook and amenity of existing residents. It is unsustainable, poorly located, and not in the best interest of the community.”

Read the full report online here.