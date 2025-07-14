Firefighters tackle blaze in thatched home in Northamptonshire village

By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:36 BST
Firefighters remain on the scene of a blaze that ripped through a thatched home in Aldwincle yesterday (Sunday, July 13).

At the height of the fire, there were 10 pumps in attendance at the thatched home in Main Street after emergency services were alerted to the blaze at 2pm.

Residents had been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke from the fire.

A spokeswoman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Two appliances remain at the scene of a fire involving a domestic property in Aldwincle.

Firefighters tackle the blaze in a thatched home in Main Street, Aldwincle/ NFRSplaceholder image
Firefighters tackle the blaze in a thatched home in Main Street, Aldwincle/ NFRS

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2pm yesterday (Sunday July 13) to reports of a fire involving a thatched property on Main Street.

“At the height of the fire, there was 10 pumps in attendance. Two crews remain on scene and are damping down and monitoring the fire.

“Main Street remains closed, but the smoke plume has reduced significantly. If residents nearby do smell smoke, then it is worth considering closing windows and doors.”

