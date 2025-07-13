The homeless Corby man who created an off-grid existence in a back alley and wants to stay put - but neighbours say he's got to go

Alan Whitehead has created an off-grid colony in an alleyway in Corby. But he's set to be evicted later this summer. Image: NW

Just out of prison, with a broken relationship and no place to go home, Alan Whitehead pitched his tent behind a garage in Corby.

He had nowhere else to go, but he was drawn to the alleyway behind Weldon Road because his pal was living in an HMO there.

Eventually he moved to a council-owned patch of ground ten metres away. It had once provided an access path to the steelworks, and had gradually become overgrown with brambles and dense scrub before the council claimed it in 1995.

In the summer of 2023 he bought an old caravan and began scavenging old bits of wood to create a secure compound, an allotment, and space for his two goats and dogs.

Alan's caravan. It's partly burned by a fire that happened on November 5. Residents say the fire could have damaged their properties. Image: NW

He called it The Funny Farm.

The dogs and goats are gone now, and Alan doesn’t have running water, electricity or a plumbed-in toilet, but he says he is happy living there and feels safe.

But locals tell a different story – one of noise nuisance, a blocked-up pathway and a serious fire in the caravan that could have spread to their homes.

They have worries about sewage and water and say there have been raves and loud music into the night. While they have great sympathy with Alan’s situation, they don’t see why he isn’t subject to the same planning laws as they are, and they have genuine concerns about where the waste from his site ends up as well as the safety of themselves, of Alan and his menagerie.

How the overgrown land looked before Alan created The Funny Farm. Images: Alan Whitehead

The whole situation is symptom of our broken housing and social care system. There’s no easy solution, and there are always two sides to every story.

Alan Whitehead

We’re greeted at the gate of The Funny Farm by Alan, who’s 38.

He’s proud of the small area of land he’s colonised behind Weldon Road and he is keen to show us around.

Alan has created raised beds and a chicken run at his Funny Farm in Corby. Image: NW

Alan, who was born in Nottingham, is honest about his situation. He’s no stranger to the court system. His probation officer visits while we’re talking to him. He admits he has spent time in prison and struggles to live with other people. This is why he’s taken himself off to a little corner of Corby.

He’s not been in any serious trouble for a while – he was jailed briefly last summer for driving while disqualified – but he says living at the Funny Farm has made him happy.

His friend Gareth was living with him for a while but he’s moved elsewhere and tends to come and go. So for now, it’s just Alan.

"I was living in Cottingham and my relationship of 18 years ended and I just had nowhere to go,” he says.

“I ended up sleeping behind the garages there. My friend who was living in the HMO gave me the necessities and then I bought this caravan for £20.”

Alan hired a digger to level-off the land and then begged, borrowed and bought the rest of the materials he needed to create an allotment, flower beds and a place for his animals. There’s even an illuminated dart-board and a ring doorbell with its own gatehouse.

He says he also cleared a huge amount of public land to make the entire alleyway safer for people, and to allow them to park their cars there.

He says his idea was to make it a safe place for his disabled daughter and her friends to come.

Alan runs his mobile phone off mini solar panels he’s rigged up, and he has a makeshift workbench on the back of an old moped. He gets around on a donated pedal cycle and is a member of a local gym where he showers, swims, and works out.

"They’ve been trying to rehome me for four months,” he says.

"I’m going to be evicted in August. They’ve already tried once.

"The residents nearby are upset because it’s not a normal way of life.

"I’m not going to voluntarily leave. I’ve spent a lot of money. I’ve cleared £4,000 of asbestos and about 20 tonnes of rubbish at my own expense.

“It’s not easy living down here but this is normality for me now. I’ve not done it for myself. I want people to be able to come here and enjoy it.”

Alan went to court to try to persuade a county court judge to let him stay on the land. He represented himself and took along a file of pictures which show how he transformed the patch of land. But his bid failed, and the judge ordered his eviction.

Now he will once again be homeless. He says he can’t work because of a motorbike accident which left him with bad injuries. He shows us his little finger which is now deformed, and says his knees are painful. He lives off universal credit but wants to get back to work after a forthcoming operation which he hopes will help take away some of his pain.

The Locals

Last month Alan’s house-dwelling neighbours attended a public meeting. There’s some palpable anger in the community about Alan’s living situation.

Locals I spoke to said that they did understand how difficult it was for homeless people to find a safe place to stay. But they painted a very different picture to the off-grid idyll that Alan says he has created.

They say the trouble started four or five years ago when residents of the HMO in Weldon Road started smoking drugs to the rear of the property. They didn’t like the smell, or the law-breaking. Some of them have jobs that mean they absolutely cannot have even the merest hint of the smell of cannabis on their clothing or hair.

"They were drinking alcohol in the back there,” says one resident.

"It was at all hours and they were loud. There are kids that live here.

"We spoke to them but it was like talking to a brick wall.”

Then, the caravan arrived and the fence was put up. It completely blocked the rear access of some residents to the alleyway.

Neighbours say there have been numerous incidents and the police have been out multiple times.

"There were threats to burn down sheds and all sorts,” says one neighbour.

"Someone’s car got damaged and some tyres were let down so nobody parks back there anymore.”

One neighbour said they were worried about where the human waste was going and ‘lethal’ upturned nails that line the top of the fence, presumably to stop unwanted visitors.

And another made an alarming allegation (unproven) that one of the goats was hung up and had its throat slit.

Then, on November 5, Alan’s caravan was set on fire.

"We’d been out to Corby fireworks and we came back and we saw it on fire,” he said.

"God knows what could have happened if it had spread.”

"Then we had our residents meeting and that night there was a massive party there. They were raving away.

“Most of the building work they have done has been through the night. I’m not sure how he does all that heavy work with the injuries he has.”

They say calls to council planning officers have got them nowhere.

Councillor Robert Bloom

It was Robert Bloom’s garage that Alan Whitehead pitched up behind two years ago.

Cllr Bloon lives in Weldon Road and has lodgers living with him in his house, one of whom was Alan’s friend Gareth, who helped his pal out while he was living in the tent and eventually moved into The Funny Farm with him.

At the time, Cllr Bloom was happy to allow Alan to live and let live. Alan says Cllr Bloom even signed a petition to try to allow The Funny Farm to remain.

But in May he was elected as a Reform councillor who now has the responsibility of representing the views of his residents, as well as Alan’s. It’s placed him in the middle of the dispute.

A residents’ meeting a few weeks ago was stormy.

A thougthful charater, he is understandably reluctant to take sides when we speak to him in the alleyway between his house and The Funny Farm. He can see both sides, he says.

"Any action taken should always be fair, and for the greater good,” he says.

"As far as I understand it, they're going to be evicted.

"It’s a case of what do we do afterwards?

"The concept of The Funny Farm is a good one. It could offer some recreation for kids."

Cllr Mark Pengelly was also at the meeting and is also undecided about the best course of action. He knows that Alan can’t stay there forever, but he also knows from his 30-years as a councillor how difficult it is to house people like Alan.

The eviction

In early August, High Court bailiffs will arrive at The Funny Farm to evict Alan. They’ll secure the premises so he can’t return. Whether this involves dismantling the whole site, or not, is up in the air.

Alan says he has nowhere else to go and will likely end up living in a similar way somewhere else.

Others in Corby who’ve tried to do the same have also recently been moved on. A man who had built a small compound, ironically, in the shadow of the Corby Candle in Phoenix Parkway, was recently evicted, as was a rough sleeper living in a shed behind Asda.

Waiting lists for council housing mean that there’s no chance of single men being given their own flat, and temporary or emergency accommodation usually involves hotels in other towns or HMOs. There are currently 6,000 people on the council housing waiting list.

There’s also the town’s excellent homeless shelter, but it’s very well-subscribed and only has nine rooms.

Alan says he simply cannot live in an HMO. While beggars can’t be choosers, he knows himself well enough to know he can’t live with other people in close proximity and it won’t end well. He’s fully aware this means he will have to live on the streets and he’s prepared for it.

It’s tricky to know what the is solution is here, other than to build many, many more low-cost rental units to be run by the council or housing authority accommodation to give people like Alan a better chance at getting back on his feet.

The council

We asked North Northamptonshire Council for comment. A spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the concerns raised. The issue is a complex one, involving multiple teams and areas of expertise, and is currently under investigation. We are actively working to understand the full scope of the situation and to find an appropriate resolution.”