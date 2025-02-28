Concerns have been raised over the housing waitlist in North Northamptonshire after it was revealed that there are an average of 6,000 people waiting for social housing on Keyways

According to figures published by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), only 1,319 homes became available over a 12-month period in 2023/24. In the authority’s five-year housing strategy, which is currently under consultation, officers wrote that “need is not being met” due to the high number of people on the Keyways Housing Allocations Scheme.

NNC has said its Keyways team remains “dedicated to assessing new housing applications as expediently as possible” and that it is working closely with housebuilders to ensure that affordable housing targets are met.

At a scrutiny meeting discussing the strategy on Tuesday (February 25), Cllr Lee Wilkes (Conservative, Raunds) said: “I bet that waiting list is going up faster than we’re managing to reduce it. There is no way any council can resolve it – we can’t even put a dent in it.

“We are the fastest developing area outside of London. That means there’s a whole load of development coming in. We all know that with that comes all the excuses from the developers that it’s flood zones, it costs them more to develop, the foundations have got to be bigger.

“I cannot remember the last application that I saw from housebuilders as chair of planning where they didn’t say it wasn’t viable to provide all the social housing.

“At some stage, as a council, we have to start getting strict with these things. In my view, if the developer can’t afford to provide [affordable or social housing] because they’re not going to make enough profit, well don’t develop it.”

Cllr Wilkes added that he hoped the council’s new housing strategy would help build a “much stronger” planning policy that gives the authority more power to instruct developers to provide what they need in the area.

Cllr Lee Wilkes raised concerns that the council was not able to build enough social housing to meet the demand from the Keyways Housing Allocations waitlist. Credit: NNC / Nadia Lincoln LDRS

According to the housing strategy document, there are more than 6,500 households in North Northamptonshire waiting for a social home – a third of which have been identified as “priority need”. It stated that at the same time, the social housing sector in North Northamptonshire has been reducing in size for decades, losing 547 homes over the last 15 years, mainly through Right to Buy.

The report stated that within the rental sector there is a need for 964 affordable homes per year across the whole council area. However, NNC said it has not been hitting housing targets for new homes for several years due to “one fiscal crisis after another”.

Commitment to ‘tackling the housing crisis’

Jason Smithers, Leader of NNC said: “As with many local authorities, the current demand for social housing outstrips the supply of council-registered properties available for rent. North Northamptonshire Council has ambitions in successfully tackling the housing crisis locally, and our new housing strategy is out for consultation.

“We aim to ensure our housing solutions address the needs of all our residents: from those who are homeless or threatened with being homeless; to those who are living in substandard housing that need to be brought up to modern standards; through to delivering homes that meet the aspirations of the people who will help drive our economy forward.

“The council is committed to regular reviews of the housing register to ensure it is up to date and reflective of current housing need to enable the council to identify those in the greatest housing need. Our Keyways Team remains dedicated to assessing new housing applications as expediently as possible and has significantly reduced waiting times for those who are eligible and qualify for social housing assistance.

“The council is working with a range of partners to deliver more homes, that offer choice of tenure. This includes working closely with housebuilders to ensure that our affordable housing targets are met, to include affordable housing for rent and affordable home ownership tenures.

“These targets require new developments of 15 or more dwellings to provide between 20 and 40% affordable housing, dependent on the category of settlement. As a council, we pledge to do all we can through working with our public and private partners and stakeholders to maintain these visions for change.”