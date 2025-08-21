37 nostalgic photos capture 70s and 80s life in historic Northamptonshire market towns of Corby and Kettering

These fascinating black and white photos offer a snapshot of life during the 70s and 80s in two historic market towns.

The nostalgic images show how different the Northamptonshire towns of Corby and Kettering used to look.

Lost shops, pubs, restaurants and more are pictured in this retro photo gallery, taking you back up to five decades.

They also capture major events of the day, including a royal visit in 1982 and the demolition of the old steelworks.

People are pictured queueing for the sales and swimming in the old pool, while excited youngsters are seen pouring out of school on their last day.

The lost shops shown range from Wigfalls to Woolworths, via Dorothy Perkins, while the Weetabix factory just outside Kettering is among the landmarks pictured in these atmospheric images.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? If you enjoyed these pictures, you might want to look at this gallery featuring the best photos from the 1970s.

High Street, Kettering, in 1980, showing shops including Woolworths

1. 80s shops

High Street, Kettering, in 1980, showing shops including Woolworths | National World

Corby town centre in the mid-70s

2. 70s shops

Corby town centre in the mid-70s | National World

High Street, Kettering, in 1988

3. 1988

High Street, Kettering, in 1988 | National World

Market Street, Corby, in 1979

4. Market Street

Market Street, Corby, in 1979 | National World

