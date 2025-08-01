Corby couple appeal for help after death of their twin boys

A fundraising appeal has been launched after a mum and dad lost their twins at just 24 weeks.

Leanne and Carl McCusker, who grew up and lived in Corby until a recent move away from the town, lost Arlo and Theodore in June after they were born at just 24 weeks.

The pair have now asked for help paying for funeral and headstone costs for the boys, and to create special memories for their older children Riley, Alyssa, and Hunter.

The boys were born on June 23 and Arlo died hours after his birth. Theo sadly died four days later. Their funeral was held in late July.

The McCusker family have laid their baby boys to rest.

In a GoFundMe appeal, Leanne says: “Our hearts are shattered beyond words.

“Although some funeral costs for babies are covered, many important parts are not including orders of service, chapel use, flowers, memorial keepsakes, and most importantly, a headstone so that Arlo and Theodore have a beautiful and lasting place of rest.”

Leanne and Carl say they have had to take time away from work to grieve and care for their other which has caused a financial strain on top of their heartbreak.

Leanne adds: “Saying goodbye was the most painful thing we have ever had to do, but we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from so many during this heartbreaking time.

"As a family, we are now trying to navigate life without our beautiful boys while also making sure we honour them in the way they deserve. We are still fundraising to help with our living costs during this difficult period, as well as to provide Arlo and Theodore with a beautiful headstone — a lasting tribute to their short but deeply meaningful lives.

"We would also love to create some special memorial items for our family, including for their big brothers and sister so they will always have a tangible reminder of their baby brothers.

"Every donation, no matter the size, helps us to take one step closer to giving Arlo and Theodore the memorial they deserve and gives us the space to grieve without the added stress of financial strain. Your kindness means more to us than we can ever express.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.