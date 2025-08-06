Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden shoplifters sentenced at Northampton Magistrates Court

The names of shoplifters sentenced at Northampton Magistrates Court who live or carry out crimes in the Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden areas have been highlighted by Northants Police.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The following people are among those who have been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates Court in June for shop theft or retail crime offences.

"Their cases have been featured because of either repeat offending and/or aggravating factors including associated violent or drug-related offending – details provided are taken from the magistrates’ court registers.

“Northamptonshire Police is committed to delivering against the national Retail Crime Action Plan and we will continue to work alongside our retail business partners to reduce retail theft and offences against retail staff, while bringing more offenders to justice.”

Some of the offenders sentenced in June 2025 and highlighted by Northants Police l-r Chloe Molloy, Jane Hill, Linda Strain Vincent Israel and Ellesse Crabtree/National World

Organisations across the county, including Northamptonshire Police, have been coming together in support of the Home Office campaign, Safer Streets Summer, a partnership campaign to improve town centres by tackling the issues including retail crime.

June 2

Lee Mitchell, 38, of Scotter Walk, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a BP garage on April 9, 2023. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £206 compensation and fined £120. Also found guilty of the common assault of a police officer on May 4, 2023, and admitted nine counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice, as well as one count of failing to appear at court.

Fined a total of £680 and given a two-year criminal behaviour order banning him from urinating in any public road or street, from being drunk or drinking alcohol in public (except for licenced premises), from having an open receptacle of alcohol, being in a group of three or more people and acting in a manner causing anyone to fear for their safety, anywhere in the county. Also banned from entering a specific area of Northampton town centre, including Abington Street, St Giles Street and All Saints Plaza.

June 4

James Brown, 47, of no fixed address, sentenced for breach of community order imposed on February 8, 2025, for theft offences and failing to appear at court. Given a 12-month community order with six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days.

June 6

Chloe Molloy, 35, of Highfield Road, Kettering, admitted 10 counts of thefts from shops in Kettering in March 2024 and March and April 2025, plus two counts of failing to appear in court, and was found guilty of one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a store worker.

Sentenced to a total of 36 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to undergo mental health treatment for six months, plus rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 35 days. Ordered to pay a total of £2,332.81 compensation, £650 costs and £187 victim surcharge.

Ellesse Crabtree, 27, of Dobson Walk, Corby, admitted three counts of theft from shops in Corby in April 2025, one count of possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) and one breach of bail conditions. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, ordered to pay £1,150 compensation.

June 11

Alan Ronald Day, 37, of no fixed address, admitted 18 counts of theft from shops in Rushden in April and May 2025, and one count of attempted theft from a Rushden shop on April 23. Sentenced to a total of 25 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a total of £833.40 compensation.

June 12

Vincent Israel, 36, of Dumble Close, Corby, admitted four counts of theft from shops in Corby in May and June 2025, and two counts of possession of a Class A drug (crack cocaine and heroin) in June. Sentenced to a total of 14 weeks’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £85 costs, and a total of £203.98 compensation.

Aiden Sutton, 31, of Roughton Close, Kettering, admitted one count of theft from a Kettering shop on September 12, 2024. Sentenced to nine weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £101.50 compensation and £85 costs.

Jacqueline Barry, 45, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft from Corby shops on December 16, 2024, and two counts of failing to attend court in February and April. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days, ordered to pay a total of £344.06 compensation and £100 fine.

June 17

Ryan Jackson, 40, of Northampton Road, Earls Barton, admitted one count of theft from a Wellingborough store on September 14, 2024. Ordered to pay £85 costs, £282 compensation, and £120 fine.

June 18

Linda Strain, 49, of Holbein Walk, Corby, admitted two counts of theft from Corby shops on February 25 and April 4, 2025, two counts of possession of a Class A drug (heroin and crack cocaine) in the town on June 17, and one count of failing to appear in court on June 13. Sentenced to an 18-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 40 days, ordered to pay £205 compensation and fines totalling £170, with a forfeiture and destruction order made for the drugs.

June 19

James Stiley, 36, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of theft from Wellingborough shops on June 6 and 18, 2025. Sentenced to a total of nine weeks’ imprisonment, ordered to pay a total of £792.45 compensation.

June 20

James Donald Albert Treadwell, 36, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a Rushden shop on May 27, and one count of failing to appear in court on June 19. Ordered to pay £15 compensation, £85 costs and fines totalling £240.

June 23

Florentina Iancu, 33, of Northfield Road, Millfield, Peterborough, admitted two counts of theft from shops at Rushden Lakes on March 19, 2025. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with 60 hours unpaid work. Ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge.

Danut Stan, 35, of Northfield Road, Millfield, Peterborough, admitted two counts of theft from shops at Rushden Lakes on March 19, 2025. Sentenced to a 12-month community order with 60 hours unpaid work. Ordered to pay £114 victim surcharge.

Samuel Connolly, 25, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of theft from Kettering shops in May and June 2025. Sentenced to a total of 35 weeks’ imprisonment, including the activation of a previously imposed suspended sentence given in April for nine theft offences earlier in 2025, ordered to pay £85 costs and £55 compensation.

June 24

Richard Flecknor, 38, of James Watt Avenue, Corby, admitted one count of theft from a shop in Corby on May 11, 2025, and breaching bail conditions. Given a six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £11.80 compensation.

June 24

Tonicha-Jade Obrien, 26, of no fixed address, admitted one count of theft from a Wellingborough shop on September 25, 2024. Given a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £50 compensation.

June 26

Wayne Churchill, 39, of no fixed address, admitted 27 counts of theft from shops in Rushden and Higham Ferrers in May and June 2025. Sentenced to a total of 36 weeks’ imprisonment.

June 30

Sharon Gilchrist, 42, of Bunnet Road, Wellingborough, admitted two counts of theft from a shop in Wellingborough in February 2025. Sentenced to an 18-month community order with six-month mental health treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days, ordered to pay £85 costs.

Sheree Epstein, 42, of Alliance Terrace, Wellingborough, admitted three counts of theft from shops in Wellingborough in May and June 2025. Sentenced to a six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs and £229.87 compensation.

Jane Hill, 40, of Stephenson Way, Corby, admitted 11 counts of theft from Corby shops in May and June 2025. Sentenced to a total of 33 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, ordered to undertake a six-month drug rehabilitation activity and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days, told to pay £85 cost and a total of £1,277.72 compensation.

Chloe Molloy, 35, of Highfield Road, Kettering, admitted two counts of theft from shops in Kettering on June 27, 2025. Sentenced to a total of six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, including two weeks for an offence previously dealt with via a conditional discharge. Ordered to pay £85 costs and a total of £36.59 compensation.