'It feels a bit...two tier' - locals react as union flags are put up overnight in Corby
Polyester union flags were hung on lamp-posts along Cottingham Road, Abington Road and Kingsthorpe Avenue, around St Brendan’s RC Primary School and Church and The Domino pub last night (Thursday, August 21).
The identity of the people who raised the flags is unknown, but local people on social media reported seeing two groups with ladders late yesterday evening.
It is illegal to attach posters, flags, or notices to any public street furniture, but earlier this week Cllr Chris Munday (Reform, Croyland and Swanspool) said that the council had signed a ‘pledge’ to apparently over-ride the law and would not enforce the rules in the cases of union flag and a the St George’s cross. There has been no public discussion of this new policy at any council meeting.
Cllr Munday said: “Our council supports flying the Union flag and Cross of St George and we’ve signed a pledge not to remove.”
It follows a similar drive to erect flags in Kettering earlier this week.
This newspaper has asked North Northamptonshire Council to formally clarify its approach, but has not yet received a response.
Our reporters were out in Corby this morning and despite approaching numerous people in the vicinity of the flags, we could not find anyone who openly supported the idea.
Several people who said they were concerned about publication of their names raised concerns over the message behind the flags.
One said: “It seems a bit hostile to be honest. There’s nothing wrong with flying flags at all and nobody objects to them but what is the message behind these ones and why have they put them here? I don’t think it really instils national pride. In me, it instils fear.”
Another man, who moved to Corby from Poland 22 years ago said that he was worried about the intention behind the flags. An estimated 4,000 Polish people live in Corby.
He said: “I think flags are fine, but if it’s illegal to fly a flag from a lamp-post then it should be illegal for everyone. Can I fly my Polish flags all along here? If they don’t allow me then it all feels a bit.. two tier.”