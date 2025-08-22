'It feels a bit...two tier' - locals react as union flags are put up overnight in Corby

Our reporters have been out in the streets of Corby this morning after flags were put up on around 30 lamp-posts under cover of darkness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polyester union flags were hung on lamp-posts along Cottingham Road, Abington Road and Kingsthorpe Avenue, around St Brendan’s RC Primary School and Church and The Domino pub last night (Thursday, August 21).

The identity of the people who raised the flags is unknown, but local people on social media reported seeing two groups with ladders late yesterday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About 30 flags have been hung from lamp-posts overnight in Corby. Image: NW

Cllr Munday said: “Our council supports flying the Union flag and Cross of St George and we’ve signed a pledge not to remove.”

It follows a similar drive to erect flags in Kettering earlier this week.

This newspaper has asked North Northamptonshire Council to formally clarify its approach, but has not yet received a response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our reporters were out in Corby this morning and despite approaching numerous people in the vicinity of the flags, we could not find anyone who openly supported the idea.

One of the flags in Cottingham Road. Image: NW

Several people who said they were concerned about publication of their names raised concerns over the message behind the flags.

One said: “It seems a bit hostile to be honest. There’s nothing wrong with flying flags at all and nobody objects to them but what is the message behind these ones and why have they put them here? I don’t think it really instils national pride. In me, it instils fear.”

Another man, who moved to Corby from Poland 22 years ago said that he was worried about the intention behind the flags. An estimated 4,000 Polish people live in Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I think flags are fine, but if it’s illegal to fly a flag from a lamp-post then it should be illegal for everyone. Can I fly my Polish flags all along here? If they don’t allow me then it all feels a bit.. two tier.”