Reform council leader warns 'don't put flags on lamp-posts' after locals put up union flags across Corby and Kettering

A council leader has rowed-back on Reform support for public flag-flying amid safety concerns.

People in Kettering and Corby have been cable-tying flags to lamp-posts this week, prompted by both national Reform leaders and local politicians who said they would not be taken down.

But North Northamptonshire Council’s leader said this afternoon (Friday, August 22) that the authority will, in fact, take down flags if they cause a safety issue.

Attaching anything to lamp-posts is illegal, but leading Reform councillors pledged to turn a blind eye to the law and allow union and St George’s flags in North Northamptonshire.

North Northamptonshire Council Reform leader Cllr Martin Griffiths has said people should not attach flags to lamp-posts. Image: NW

Earlier this week Chairman of the Reform UK Local Government Association group Stephen Atkinson and leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “Reform UK councils are clear, where done sensibly, we fully support the flying of Union and St George flags on lampposts.”

And Councillor Chris Munday (Reform, Croyland and Swanspool) said that the council had agreed not to remove flags. When questioned on social media over safety concerns, he dismissed them, saying: “Rather than conjuring up images of crumbling flags, spiralling council tax bills and people dangling from lamp-posts, perhaps it’s best to see this for what it actually is – a simple, visible expression of pride in our country that harms no one and costs residents nothing.”

However, now the Reform leader of Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Martin Griffiths, has distanced himself from those statements, saying that people should not climb lamp-posts to hang flags.

In a statement to this newspaper he said that flags could, in fact, be taken down ‘in the best interests of residents’.

He said: “It’s wonderful to see residents having such a sense of national pride and wishing to express this by flying flags, particularly with the Women’s Rugby World Cup coming to our county.

“However we need to be pragmatic and where flags of any description create a safety issue we may need to take them down in the best interests of our residents.

“We would always encourage people to fly flags outside their homes and on their property safely away from the public highway and not to attempt anything dangerous that would put themselves at risk, like trying to put them up on lamp posts, or covering street furniture that could block views for motorists.”