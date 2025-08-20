North Northants Council Reform councillors defend flags on lampposts as a "simple, visible expression of pride in our country"

Reform UK-controlled North Northants Council (NNC) has ‘committed’ to not remove Union and St George Cross flags from lampposts if attached by residents.

All 12 Reform UK-controlled councils across the country have signed up fully supporting the flying of Union and St George flags on lampposts as a sign of ‘unity and inclusion’, as well as ‘national pride’.

The move follows the removal of patriotic flags in Tower Hamlets and Birmingham hung from lampposts as part of ‘Operation Raise the Colours’.

Chairman of the Reform UK Local Government Association group Stephen Atkinson, who is also leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “Reform UK councils are clear, where done sensibly, we fully support the flying of Union and St George flags on lampposts.

Flags on Bryant Road on lampposts /National World

"These flags are not only a sign of unity and inclusion, but also of national pride. We will never get in the way of those who wish to express love for their country.”

In May, the newly-elected NNC leaders ditched the Progress Pride Flag, the pan-African flag as well as Ukraine flags from council flagpoles.

Deputy chairman of NNC Cllr Maurice Eglin (Reform UK/Barton Seagrave and Burton Latimer) took to social media to voice his pride seeing the flags.

He said: “A wave of national pride is rising across the UK and here in North Northamptonshire we at Reform are proud to support every Union Jack and St Georges Cross flying from our lampposts. “For too long people have been made to feel they should hide their pride in who we are. That time is over. Our flags are not something to be ashamed of, they are a symbol of unity, identity and pride in our country. “It is about time we showed that pride openly and with confidence. Britain is our home, our heritage and our future and we will always stand behind our national identity.” His colleague Cllr Chris Munday (Reform UK/ Croyland and Swanspool) also took to social media to rebuff sceptics who questioned the legality, safety issues and potential costs to the council who may have to remove the flags.

Cllr Munday said: “You may also have heard stories of certain councils taking these flags down. Rest assured, our council has signed a pledge not to remove them – quite possibly the easiest pledge we have ever made.

"What we are seeing here is a localised version of a national protest. Our council supports flying the Union flag and Cross of St George and we’ve signed a pledge not to remove.”

When questioned by a constituent about problems that could occur if members of the public climb up ‘council-owned’ lampposts or what happens when flags become ‘shabby’ requiring attention from council contractors, Cllr Munday reassured them.

He said: “No resident is being ‘encouraged’ to scale lampposts. It’s a fact that they are doing this of their own accord and I acknowledged this in my post. “There is no council tax rise to pay for this. Suggesting otherwise is misleading. If a flag became damaged or untidy it would be removed, just like any other seasonal or civic decoration such as Christmas, Eid, Diwali etc. Our lampposts are regularly maintained by companies which use lifts to access the bulb etc. “So rather than conjuring up images of crumbling flags, spiralling council tax bills and people dangling from lampposts, perhaps it’s best to see this for what it actually is – a simple, visible expression of pride in our country that harms no one and costs residents nothing.”

He added: “As mentioned, our lampposts are already maintained. It’s not going to take a great deal of extra effort to remove a few flags from a lamppost. They don’t need round the clock maintenance.”

Government guidelines say that ‘all flag flying is subject to some standard conditions’ with Union and St Georges Cross flags flown from flagpoles and on private buildings exempt from planning permission.

The guidelines state: “All flags must:

– be maintained in a condition that does not impair the overall visual appearance of the site

– be kept in a safe condition

– have the permission of the owner of the site on which they are displayed (this includes the Highway Authority if the sign is to be placed on highway land)

– not obscure, or hinder the interpretation of official road, rail, waterway or aircraft signs, or otherwise make hazardous the use of these types of transport

– be removed carefully where so required by the planning authority."

Items attached to any ‘structure or works on or in the highway’ are subject to the laws under The Highways Act 1980, specifically Section 132 and Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) (England) Regulations 2007.

These include advertising boards attached to railings that are often removed by councils, and have been the subject of a campaign by Reform UK NNC councillor Trevor Conway (Oakley) who has been battling illegal ‘flyposting’ in his ward.

Flags have appeared on lampposts in and around Bryant Road Kettering with some residents slightly unsure whether they are to celebrate England Women’s victory in the Euros or for VJ Day.

It is believed two men armed with a ladder cable tied the six St Georges Flags and one Union Flag to the lampposts near the junction of Edward Road.

One resident said: “I thought it was something to do with the football. It’s very random. You can come from England and be proud but this feels a bit invasive. It’s an ethnically diverse area.”

Another said: “It doesn’t bother me, I don’t mind.”

But another resident said: “I was really upset when I saw them. I think it’s unacceptable. I want them down. It’s symptomatic of racism. Our neighbours have had a conversation about it and they aren’t happy.

“It's the rise of fascism, not nationalism. If it’s about the football or VJ Day then we would be 100 per cent behind it.”

North Northants Council has been contacted for a comment.

