Motorists are being warned to avoid a major Kettering roundabout junction due to close fully over 11 days for essential resurfacing works this month.

A full road closure has been planned for the Stamford Road Roundabout at its junction with Windmill Avenue and Central Avenue.

Taking place over two separate weeks, North Northamptonshire Council, working with Kier Transportation, will be carrying out the resurfacing work.

Windmill Avenue junction with Stamford Road Kettering/Google

The first phase of the work is scheduled to start on Sunday, August 10 until Friday, August 16, and continue on bank holiday Monday (August 25) until Friday, August 29.

Daily closures that are weather dependent are from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Access for residents and businesses will be supported by on-site staff but people have been asked to allow extra time.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Highways added: “Emergency vehicle access will be maintained when safe. Public transport services will adjust routes – check with your provider for updates.

“Vehicles parked in the works zone will be towed. Please avoid parking on the carriageway.”

The official 3km diversion for vehicles wanting to turn left into Windmill Avenue from Stamford Road takes motorists from Stamford Road to Montagu Street, Victoria Street, Queen Street to Horsemarket then London Road St Mary's Road and back on to Windmill Avenue.

The reverse journey sees motorists using Windmill Avenue, St Mary's Road, London Road, Horsemarket, Silver Street and Montagu Street to Stamford Road.

People who would usually use the roundabout from north Kettering to access Windmill Avenue and Montagu Street have been advised to use a 7km diversion.

From Stamford Road – through Weekly – to Weekley Wood Lane and into Kettering on Rockingham Road until Eskdaill Street and into Montagu Street for Stamford Road.

For live updates and diversion maps, visit https://one.network.