Wellingborough town centre road cordoned off as forensic investigation takes place into 'sudden death'
Pedestrian and vehicular entrances have been taped off and a blue forensic tent is at the bottom of Tithe Barn Road, outside Swanspool House that overlooks Croyland Gardens.
Officers from Northamptonshire Police are guarding the scene after being called at about 5pm yesterday (August 3).
Staff at the North Northants Council Tithe Barn Offices are continuing to work from the building as the investigation continues.
Access points at Doddington Road, Sheep Street and Tithe Barn Road as well as paths in Croyland Park have been cordoned off.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to Tithe Barn Road in Wellingborough at about 5pm yesterday (August 3) to reports of the sudden death of a man.
“His death is being treated as unexplained at this time.
“A post-mortem is taking place this afternoon (August 4) at Leicester Royal Infirmary at which point the circumstances which led to his death should become clearer.
“Our thoughts are with his loved-ones at this time.”
