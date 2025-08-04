Wellingborough town centre road cordoned off as forensic investigation takes place into 'sudden death'

A police cordon remains in place in Wellingborough town centre today (Monday, August 4) following the sudden death of a man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pedestrian and vehicular entrances have been taped off and a blue forensic tent is at the bottom of Tithe Barn Road, outside Swanspool House that overlooks Croyland Gardens.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police are guarding the scene after being called at about 5pm yesterday (August 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff at the North Northants Council Tithe Barn Offices are continuing to work from the building as the investigation continues.

Forensic tent in Croyland Gardens in Wellingborough town centre after sudden death of man /National World

Access points at Doddington Road, Sheep Street and Tithe Barn Road as well as paths in Croyland Park have been cordoned off.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to Tithe Barn Road in Wellingborough at about 5pm yesterday (August 3) to reports of the sudden death of a man.

“His death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“A post-mortem is taking place this afternoon (August 4) at Leicester Royal Infirmary at which point the circumstances which led to his death should become clearer.

“Our thoughts are with his loved-ones at this time.”