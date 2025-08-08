250 more houses planned for Northamptonshire village as total number of proposed new builds reach 500 on local green space

A proposal to build 250 houses in Earls Barton – just days after an application was submitted for another 250 – has been put to residents, bringing the possible total up to 500.

William Davis, a housebuilder based in Loughborough, has launched a public consultation asking local residents for their feedback on plans for the development that, if approved, would sit alongside the proposal from Richborough that was validated by North Northants Council last month.

Both would take up space which is currently greenbelt land on the village’s southwest corner, with William Davis’ plot totaling 15.18 hectares (37.51 acres).

A statement from William Davis LTD reads: “William Davis is seeking to deliver a sympathetic and proportional extension to Earls Barton, which balances the opportunity to deliver much-needed housing in a sustainable location with the need to ensure that significant environmental and community benefits are achieved as a result of the proposals.

The boundaries of the two proposed developments, with William Davis' plans in red

“The development of land between Northampton Road and Station Road represents an opportunity to create a welcoming, safe new scheme in close proximity to existing facilities and services, and ensures that a variety of different housing needs are met through the delivery of a significant proportion of affordable housing.”

Whereas the Richborough proposal will run parallel to Northampton Road, William Davis’ houses would, if approved, take up the eastern side of the green space, running alongside the original 250 to make one larger estate, covering the space from Sunny Side to the roundabout with Grendon Road.

Speaking about Richborough’s intention to build 250 homes, Cllr Vicki Jessop, who represents the Earls Barton ward on North Northants Council (NNC), said: “As ward councillor for Earls Barton, I strongly oppose the outline planning application for 250 homes on land east of Northampton Road, outside the village boundary.

"This development contradicts the Earls Barton Neighbourhood Plan, which has already met the housing targets until 2031, and threatens to overwhelm our overstretched services, including schools, healthcare and transport infrastructure.

"The loss of precious green space and increased traffic will erode the village’s rural character, disregarding the community’s vision for sustainable growth. I will be urging North Northamptonshire Council to reject this proposal and prioritise the needs of our residents over speculative development.”

William Davis has launched a consultation seeking the opinions of residents, utilising a short questionnaire whereby the developer will ‘review all responses and make amendments to the proposals where required.’

The survey can be found here.