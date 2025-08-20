Co-op in Northamptonshire village to close for seven weeks as bosses excited to see shop 'transformed' by new look refurbishment

The Co-op in Earls Barton’s High Street will close for refurbishment on September 12 and re-open with a ‘fresh new look’ on October 31.

When completed, a range of added services will be available including Costa Coffee Express, an InPost Locker, a photo booth, rug doctor service and payment services through PayPoint.

Kieran Pollard, Co-op’s store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to invest in our High Street store, we are confident it will transform the shopping experience for our members and customers.

"We would like to thank the community for their patience during the upcoming works.

"Our temporary pop-up shop will continue to offer a wide range of everyday essentials, before we relaunch with a fresh new-look at the end of October.

"We are proud to be part of the local community, and focussed on delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone.

"We are committed to contributing to local life and excited to be transforming our High Street store to serve and support Earls Barton.”

The Co-op has confirmed a ‘pop-up temporary store’ will be in place throughout the majority of the works after the store closes on the afternoon of Friday, September 12. The opening hours of the temporary store will be confirmed and communicated locally closer to its opening.

Earl Barton’s Co-op – which supports 20 local jobs – will also soon provide an online home delivery service of groceries hand-picked from the store via Just Eat and Deliveroo along with Co-op’s own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk.

New refrigeration hopes to enhance the fresh, chilled and frozen ranges while also supporting Co-op’s work to cut its carbon footprint.

The store will continue to offer a bakery and hot food, as well as the usual items such as meal deals, Fairtrade products, pizzas, flowers, ready meals, award winning beers and wines and everyday essentials.