Motorcyclist killed in crash on A6 near Rushden as police appeal for witnesses

A collision on the A6 near Souldrop has sadly resulted in the death of a motorcyclist this morning (August 7).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened near the Shell garage on the A6 between Rushden and Bedford, and police say the portion of the A6 is ‘likely to be closed for most of the day.’

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called at around 6am this morning (Thursday) to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car near Souldrop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly the motorcyclist involved in this incident was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are with all his friends and family at this time.”

Police expect The A6 near Souldrop to be closed for most of today (August 7) after a motorcyclist died in a collision this morning

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident –which involved a motorcycle and a blue Volkswagen polo– to get in touch, including those who may have dashcam footage.

Those who can help police with their investigation are asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, or online via the force website https://orlo.uk/iuGOB quoting Operation Canada.