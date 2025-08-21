All the best GCSE results day pictures from across Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden

The wait is finally over and the GCSE grades are in – congratulations to everyone collecting their results today!

Students have been collecting their results throughout the day and sharing the news with friends and family.

Many of our schools have also shared the good news with us, including some great pictures of lots of happy faces and beaming smiles.

Here’s a selection of some of the best pictures from GCSE results day in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden.

If you have any results or pictures you’d like to share with us, email them to [email protected] and we will keep updating the gallery throughout the day.

Congratulations to everyone collecting their GCSE results today!

Congratulations to everyone collecting their GCSE results today! Photo: Submitted

Happy CBA students celebrating their GCSE results

Happy CBA students celebrating their GCSE results Photo: CBA

Isla T who achieved 6 GCSEs above grade 8 at CBA

Isla T who achieved 6 GCSEs above grade 8 at CBA Photo: CBA

Corby Technical School GCSE results

Corby Technical School GCSE results Photo: CTS

