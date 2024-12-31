Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news round-up for 2024

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st Dec 2024, 13:45 GMT
Happy new year to all our readers and thank you for your support during the past 12 months!

We, as your local newspaper, love to bring you all the news and stories that matter to you.

Our team may be small but we are based locally and take huge pride in keeping you up-to-date with what’s going on across the north of the county.

Every week we bring you the latest results from our local courts as well as keep an eye on the planning applications being submitted for Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Some of this year's front pages from the Northants TelegraphSome of this year's front pages from the Northants Telegraph
Some of this year's front pages from the Northants Telegraph

Our local democracy reporter Nadia Lincoln has it covered when it comes to North Northamptonshire Council and their plans, debates and decisions.

We bring you the latest traffic and travel news from across the area as well as breaking news such as incidents and appeals from Northants Police.

Our role also sees us meeting and interviewing some of the county’s most amazing residents with their stories – some will make you laugh, some will make you cry but we hope you enjoy reading them.

If you’ve missed any of our top stories from the past 12 months, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff's rugby player partner Ben Cohen says he's 'fighting not to lose his cars, house and relationship' in emotional court appearance

2 The 15 Corby homes going to auction for under £100k as troubled HMO firm offloads its stock

3 'Tragic incident' being investigated as patient found dead in catering oven at Kettering General Hospital

4 Picture special – First Classes of 2006 to 2009 from Corby, Kettering, and Wellingborough schools

5 Major disruption on railways and major Corby routes as Storm Bert hits Northamptonshire

6 'Sad day' as Northamptonshire hotel closes suddenly

7 Another big name set to add to the restaurants and eateries at Rushden Lakes

8 Council won't stump up for damage caused to Irchester widow's fence saying residents should check trees for hazards and report them

9 A14 closed in both directions at Kettering after police incident

10 Looking back – 45 pictures from Corby primary schools from 2006 to 2010

11 Rushden Lakes confirms closure of designer clothes shop

12 Darts retro picture special looking back at players and teams from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough

13 Tommy Robinson holidays in Ayia Napa with boss of Corby firm Bailey's Skip Hire as Britain faces nationwide riots

14 Drunk driver Aaron Smith who was high on cocaine 'flew' his car through the air, killing two pals in Rushden

15 Retro special – 56 pictures of Corby throughout the years

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.

If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.

