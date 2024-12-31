Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news round-up for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Happy new year to all our readers and thank you for your support during the past 12 months!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We, as your local newspaper, love to bring you all the news and stories that matter to you.

Our team may be small but we are based locally and take huge pride in keeping you up-to-date with what’s going on across the north of the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every week we bring you the latest results from our local courts as well as keep an eye on the planning applications being submitted for Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

Some of this year's front pages from the Northants Telegraph

Our local democracy reporter Nadia Lincoln has it covered when it comes to North Northamptonshire Council and their plans, debates and decisions.

We bring you the latest traffic and travel news from across the area as well as breaking news such as incidents and appeals from Northants Police.

Our role also sees us meeting and interviewing some of the county’s most amazing residents with their stories – some will make you laugh, some will make you cry but we hope you enjoy reading them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’ve missed any of our top stories from the past 12 months, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Major disruption on railways and major Corby routes as Storm Bert hits Northamptonshire

7 Another big name set to add to the restaurants and eateries at Rushden Lakes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9 A14 closed in both directions at Kettering after police incident

11 Rushden Lakes confirms closure of designer clothes shop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.

If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.