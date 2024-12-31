Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news round-up for 2024
We, as your local newspaper, love to bring you all the news and stories that matter to you.
Our team may be small but we are based locally and take huge pride in keeping you up-to-date with what’s going on across the north of the county.
Every week we bring you the latest results from our local courts as well as keep an eye on the planning applications being submitted for Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.
Our local democracy reporter Nadia Lincoln has it covered when it comes to North Northamptonshire Council and their plans, debates and decisions.
We bring you the latest traffic and travel news from across the area as well as breaking news such as incidents and appeals from Northants Police.
Our role also sees us meeting and interviewing some of the county’s most amazing residents with their stories – some will make you laugh, some will make you cry but we hope you enjoy reading them.
If you’ve missed any of our top stories from the past 12 months, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
1 Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff's rugby player partner Ben Cohen says he's 'fighting not to lose his cars, house and relationship' in emotional court appearance
3 'Tragic incident' being investigated as patient found dead in catering oven at Kettering General Hospital
8 Council won't stump up for damage caused to Irchester widow's fence saying residents should check trees for hazards and report them
12 Darts retro picture special looking back at players and teams from Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough
13 Tommy Robinson holidays in Ayia Napa with boss of Corby firm Bailey's Skip Hire as Britain faces nationwide riots
14 Drunk driver Aaron Smith who was high on cocaine 'flew' his car through the air, killing two pals in Rushden
