An Irchester resident will not be compensated for damage to her brand new fence because council bosses say she should have noticed it was rotting and reported it.

The 11ft tree on the council-owned verge in Gipsy Lane, Irchester had been standing approximately 7ft from Leslie Wildblood’s garden fence until a gale caused the tree to blow over.

On the night of January 24, the tree crashed through Mrs Wildblood’s boundary, and fell onto her neighbour Christine Eastcott’s drive, blocking her access.

In the morning, the neighbours called each other then North Northants Council (NNC) for help to clear the debris from their properties.

l-r Christine Eastcott with neighbour Leslie Wildblood with the tree stump and the damaged fence /National World

Mrs Wildblood said: “It was in the middle of the night. We woke up to it in the morning. I phoned Chris because I didn’t know what to do. Then I phoned my councillor and he got me the phone number for Highways.

“The man from Highways came out quite quickly. Chris was glad to see them because she had been blocked in.”

It wasn’t until another contractor had come out and removed the fallen tree that Mrs Wildblood could see the trunk had rotted slightly on the road side of the tree.

Since her new bespoke fence that had cost £7,500 had been damaged, she got a quote for the repair, £550 for another post and labour costs. She then applied to the council for compensation for the costs. But the claim was rejected. A decision letter from the county-wide Highway Safety team’s claims handling department said the tree had passed its six-month inspection and any ‘defect’ or ‘hazard’ in the tree should have been reported by Mrs Wildblood.

The tree pre-storm stood on the verge outside Leslie Wildblood's house

The decision said: “Whilst I very much regret the obvious distress and inconvenience caused because of this incident, I am unable to recommend settlement in this case.

"Gypsy Lane, Irchester is inspected on a six-monthly basis as per the Highway Safety Inspection Manual (the policy). The last inspection prior to your incident was carried out on August 22, 2023, where the defect/hazard as per your claim form was not identified as apparent or actionable at the time of the inspection. The policy provides a review of the inspection timescales and for intervention levels.

“The council also relies on complaints received by members of the public to become aware of any defects to carriageways/footpaths. Upon investigation it has become apparent that no prior complaints had been received with regards the tree in question until January 22, 2024.”

The council added: “If the records are reasonable then the council can establish a defence to claims of this nature. In such a situation, there is no legal liability on the council and no obligation to compensate for a claim that has been made.”

The tree stump on the verge and the damaged fence /National World

Mrs Wildblood was told for compensation ‘to be considered’, the records must show inspections ‘had not been carried out in an ordained manner’.

When it comes to the safety of a carriageway, under the Highways Act, the council has a statutory duty to maintain the public highway and keep it free from danger to all users as reasonably expected. There is also a statutory defence if the council can show ‘all reasonable steps’ were taken to ensure the safety of the carriageways/footpaths.

The letter said Mrs Wildblood was advised she could have reported the state of the tree via the online reporting system StreetDoctor.

She said: “When I got the letter I sat there and thought I don’t believe I should inspect things. It was in leaf, it seemed to be doing well.

"I think they have failed in their duty. I don’t think the root rotted in the space of four months. I don’t think they have done their inspections properly. They don’t always strim the bottom of the tree and they haven’t inspected the trunk.”

A spokesman for North Northants Council: “All North Northamptonshire's roads are inspected routinely in line with the frequencies set out in the Highway Safety Inspection Manual. In addition to this, the council relies on complaints received by members of the public so as to become further aware of any defects that are within the remit of the highways maintenance service.

“We are responsible to the local taxpayer as to how we spend public money, and claims can only considered for payment where the council has a legal liability.

“We cannot comment on specific insurance claims but each case is considered on its own merit and in adherence to the legislation under the Highways Act.”

Mrs Eastcott said: “I don’t think anybody would think they are responsible for inspecting the tree. It’s their tree, down to their ground. It’s very much an eye-opener that we should be inspecting trees or anything else that is their property. There was one small branch that looked iffy.”