A prominent Corby businessman is on a foreign getaway with far-right agitator Tommy Robinson.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has spent the past week whipping rioters into a frenzy from his Cypriot bolthole.

He has tried to keep the location a secret but was rumbled by the Daily Mail on Monday whose reporters tracked him down to a luxury Ayia Napa hotel.

There is currently a warrant out for Robinson’s arrest after he failed to attend a court hearing last week. A high court judge said he had committed a ‘flagrant’ contempt of court after playing a film at a protest in central London.

Tommy Robinson in London (Getty) with Nathan Bailey (inset) when he was involved with Corby Town FC and (right) when he did a skydive to raise money for the air ambulance. Image: National World

The judge has given him until October to hand himself in.

He has since spent time defending serious disorder around the country and posting screenshots of injuries sustained by his followers during the riots – from his sunbed.

Robinson has also posted inflammatory messages undermining those journalists covering the riots, on Monday (August 5) tweeting ‘F** * the BBC’ in response to a polite request for interview from a reporter, adding ‘You are no longer the media, we are’. He previously claimed to have been ‘censored’.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has branded him an ‘armchair thug’.

Back in 2014 Nathan Bailey was a director and shirt sponsor at Corby Town FC. Image: Northants Telegraph

Pictured strolling and swimming alongside him in Ayia Napa were the Bailey family – Bailey’s Skip Hire owners Lorraine and Nathan Baileywho were recognised by our reporters in pictures released online on Monday.

The Baileys live in a sprawling country home in a village near Corby and run their multi-million pound business from a former steelworks railway cutting off Phoenix Parkway.

Publicly-available accounts show the firm is valued at £13million, up from £3million in 2022. Mr Bailey employs 45 people in Corby.

The authorities have long scratched their heads over how jobless Robinson funds his frequent getaways as he was made bankrupt in 2021.

Nathan Bailey, right, earlier this year with former MP Tom Pursglove.

Last year, the female members of the Bailey family were in court to support daughter Jess’s ex-partner Leon Reid who was being jailed for his part in a cocaine and gun plot.

Jess posted online frequently about her now-defunct relationship before Reid was jailed, and later in a gender reveal video viewed more than 660,000 times on TikTok.

Mr Bailey, who attended Queen Elizabeth School in Oakley Road along with his then wife-to-be, sought publicity through this newspaper earlier this year when he invited former MP Tom Pursglove to his Corby site to take a look at his ‘innovative sorting machine’.

He is a former director and shirt sponsor of Corby Town FC, and took over the club in 2014 along with a consortium of local businessmen.

In 2022 the firm was in the paper again as they boasted of their fundraising credentials after raising more than £7,000 for the air ambulance during a charity skydive.

They were also given public plaudits for donating skips for the town’s DIY SOS Big Build in 2019.

However, the Baileys do not advertise their relationship with Robinson and have never posted right-wing material on their own social media.

Concerned pals told our reporters they have become increasingly worried about the friendship and many old mates have recently distanced themselves from the family. They had been stunned to see their pictures in the national media.

One said: “They’re very careful not to meet Tommy in Corby. I cannot believe they’ve made this mistake.”

Bailey’s is on the list of official North Northamptonshire Council suppliers and in the first three months of this year invoiced the authority £6,326.

The firm was originally set up by Nathan Bailey’s father at their farm near Corby several decades ago but the company has mushroomed after securing a number of lucrative waste-disposal contracts.

The family have previously holidayed with Robinson on several occasions including in Tenerife last year.

It’s believed they met about eight years ago on holiday and have been pals ever since. There is no suggestion members of the Bailey family have been involved in Robinson’s far right pursuits.

This newspaper has contacted Nathan Bailey for comment. He did not respond.