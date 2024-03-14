Baileys Skip Hire and Recycling showcases cutting-edge technology during visit from local MP Tom Pursglove

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The purpose of the visit was to provide Mr. Pursglove with an in-depth tour of our state-of-the-art facilities, with a special focus on our innovative sorting machine.

The highlight of the tour was the demonstration of our impressive sorting machine, which exemplifies the seamless integration of advanced technology and human expertise in the recycling process. Mr. Pursglove had the opportunity to witness first-hand the intricate workings of our advanced sorting line, gaining valuable insights into how this technology has significantly elevated recycling and recovery rates for locally collected waste.

At Baileys Skip Hire and Recycling, we take pride in our commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible waste management. The substantial investment made in our advanced sorting infrastructure reflects our dedication to efficiently sorting and recovering waste, ultimately preventing it from being deposited in landfills. This investment underscores our mission to contribute positively to the local community and the broader environmental landscape.

Levi Robinson, Nathan Bailey from Baileys Skip Hire and Recycling next to MP Tom Pursglove