Corby firm's skydivers jump for joy after thousands raised for air ambulance

A group of fundraising Corby colleagues have finally taken a leap of faith with a skydive for their long-term charity partner the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

The team of daredevils from Bailey’s Skip Hire and Recycling Ltd got airborne after a 20-month delay allowing them to smash their original target by nearly £2,000.

Bailey’s have been supporting WNAA with their clothes collection service that saves tonnes of clothes going to landfill and raises thousand of pounds for the life-saving helicopter service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bailey's Skip Hire fundraisers

So far the total raised stands at £7,805 with their fundraising site receiving 80 donations added to money raised by the individual skydivers.

Levi Robinson, general manager of Bailey’s Skip Hire and Recycling Ltd, said: “I’m not sure we could publish the words that have just been said to me on how the team felt initially jumping out the plane, but overall, the whole experience was exhilarating.

"Every single member of the team said they were elated about jumping for the Air Ambulance Service and all would do it again, regardless of the initial fear of doing the jump.”

Joining Mr Robinson jumping out of a plane at 14,000ft were colleagues Tom Graham, Nathan Bailey, Cara Boucher, Charlotte Sandy, Michelle Hill and Angela Walker.

He said: “The Air Ambulance service operates daily lifesaving missions in the regions of Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland. As they rely entirely on voluntary donations and support, the Bailey’s Skip Hire team took on this sky dive to raise funds.

“We have also set up a recycling scheme working with WNAA to divert textile waste from landfills whilst filling up their shops with the items to sell and raise more money.”

Skip customers are offered bags for unwanted clean and usable clothing to be passed on to the WNAA and its shops.

The WNAA service operates daily lifesaving missions across Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland and rely entirely on voluntary donations and support from communities and business.

Mr Robinson added: “Completing the skydive and raising huge funds means that we continue to support the Air Ambulance’s missions to assist people in need of help in hard to reach locations."