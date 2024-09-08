Our Lady of Walsingham Corby First Class October 5, 2009placeholder image
Picture special – First Classes of 2006 to 2009 from Corby, Kettering, and Wellingborough schools

By Callum Faulds
Published 8th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Did you start primary school between 2006 and 2010?

Take a trip down memory lane with our First Class retro picture special.

The Northants Telegraph featured hundreds of pupils starting out in the 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, and 2009/10 school years.

Is there someone you recognise from the Northants Telegraph's First Class supplement? Our photographers visited dozens of schools across the north of the county to capture that magical time when they started out at primary school.

Rushton Primary School, Reception Children, First Class 2009

1. First Class retro special

Rushton Primary School, Reception Children, First Class 2009 Photo: Steven Prouse

Red Class Studfall, First Class October 5, 2009

2. First Class retro special

Red Class Studfall, First Class October 5, 2009 Photo: Bernard Hales

Corby Old Village, First Class 2009

3. First Class retro special

Corby Old Village, First Class 2009 Photo: Steven Prouse

Hazel Leys Corby First Class October 2, 2009

4. First Class retro special

Hazel Leys Corby First Class October 2, 2009 Photo: Bernard Hales

